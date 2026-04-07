Security: Police Laud Akwa Ibom People for Support, Cooperation

Okon Bassey in Uyo





The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has praised the people of the state for their unwavering support, cooperation, and partnership with the Police to maintain security in the state.

The command made the commendation in a statement issued yesterday by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command, Timfon John.

The command noted that the successes recorded in crime prevention, intelligence gathering, and operational breakthroughs across the state are largely attributable to the trust, timely information, and collaboration extended by members of the public, community leaders, youths, and other critical stakeholders.

“This synergy has significantly strengthened the command’s capacity to protect lives and property and maintain public order,” the PPRO stressed.

The Police command said the ongoing Police Week in the State serves as a period of reflection, community engagement, and renewed commitment to professional policing.

The command reassured residents of its resolve to sustain and improve on the gains recorded, adding “the Command remains firmly committed to intelligence-led policing, enhanced visibility patrols, and proactive operational strategies aimed at ensuring a safe and secure environment for all.”

While appreciating the overwhelming support received, the Command issued a strong warning to all criminal elements. “Akwa Ibom State is hostile to crime. Individuals involved in cultism, kidnapping, armed robbery, drug trafficking, and other criminal activities are hereby advised to desist immediately or vacate the state.

“The command will continue to deploy all lawful and strategic measures to identify, apprehend, and prosecute offenders. There will be zero tolerance for criminality, and anyone found culpable will face the full wrath of the law.

“The Akwa Ibom State Police Command therefore calls on all residents to remain vigilant and continue to support security agencies with credible and timely information, as security remains a collective responsibility,” the statement said.