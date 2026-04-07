Osimhen’s Coach Under Pressure to Halt the Drift or Get Sacked!

Duro Ikhazuagbewith agency report

As Victor Osimhen prepares to return from injury sideline, speculations are rife in the Turkish capital city that Head Coach, Okan Buruk faces imminent sack.

The Super Eagles striker injured his right forearm in a UEFA Champions League tie at Liverpool last month.

According to Turkish news medium, Aksam newspaper, Osimhen will return to full-team training with Galatasaray on April 20 and so will be available for the Intercontinental Derby against Fenerbache on April 26.

Osimhen injured his right forearm in a UEFA Champions League tie at Liverpool last month.

Turkish football pundit, Rasim Ozan Kütahyalı, has claimed that Galatasaray could make a drastic managerial decision before the return of injured Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, Soccernet.ngreports.

The outspoken analyst warned that Head Coach, Okan Buruk, is under serious pressure following a dip in form that has blown the Süper Lig title race wide open. Galatasaray’s 2-1 defeat by Trabzonspor on Saturday has cut their lead at the top to just one point, with rivals closing in fast.

Despite still sitting first with 64 points after 27 matches, the Istanbul giants are no longer in control of their own comfort. Fenerbahçe and Trabzonspor both sit just behind on 63 points, increasing the tension ahead of a decisive run of fixtures.

Recent performances show a mixed picture. Galatasaray have won four of their last five league matches, but the loss to Trabzonspor exposed deeper issues. Away form has been particularly worrying, with four consecutive defeats in all competitions on the road. More importantly, the absence of Osimhen has disrupted the team’s attacking rhythm, with the side losing five matches he has missed this season.

Kütahyalı did not hold back in his assessment, warning that despite Buruk’s achievements, he risks getting dismissed should Galatasaray fail to win their next two games.

“If Galatasaray fails to win the Göztepe and Kocaelispor matches, Okan Buruk will be sacked,” Kütahyalı said as per Habersarikirmizi.

“This is Galatasaray. Know this. Okan Buruk, you too should play this team without Osimhen,” warned the influential pundit.