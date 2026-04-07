NDC: INEC Registration Followed Due Process, Faults Umar Ardo

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC) has dismissed allegations by Dr. Umar Ardo of All Democratic Alliance (ADA) that its registration by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) violated due process.

NDC insisted that its emergence as a political party followed lawful procedure and was backed by a valid court order.

In a statement by its National Secretary, Mr. Ikenna Enekweizu, the party described Ardo’s claims as false and misleading, accusing him of repeatedly peddling the narrative, despite failing to substantiate it in court.

NDC said its registration process predated the timeline being cited by Ardo, stating that it first applied for registration in 2017 as part of the initial batch of 171 political associations seeking recognition.

According to the party, it approached the Federal High Court after INEC declined to advance its application, citing objections to its logo, which the commission claimed bore resemblance to that of All Progressives Congress (APC).

The party, however, challenged the decision in court, arguing that the rejection was arbitrary and an infringement on its fundamental right to freedom of association.

“The court, after hearing all arguments, ruled that the logos were clearly different and that INEC’s position was untenable. It consequently ordered the commission to register the NDC,” the statement said.

It added that INEC complied with the court order and did not file an appeal within the stipulated period, thereby affirming the legality of the party’s registration.

NDC disclosed that it had since commenced full political activities, including holding its maiden National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, which it said was duly monitored by INEC after the required statutory notice was given.

The party also revealed that it had notified the electoral body of its forthcoming congresses and convention in line with regulatory requirements.

While questioning Ardo’s persistence on the issue, NDC alleged that ADA failed to secure registration due to internal disputes and leadership controversies.