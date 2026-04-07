Middlesex Varsity Honours Ooni of Ife, Wife 

Omolabake Fasogbon

Middlesex University London has honoured the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, and his wife, Olori Aderonke Ademiluyi-Ogunwusi, in recognition of Ile‑Ife’s enduring influence on global dialogue.

The recognition, conferred by the university’s Dean and Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Shân Wareing, underscored a growing alliance between British academia and Nigerian royalty, anchored on a shared commitment to sustainable economic development and cultural heritage.

A key highlight of the event was the ‘Time Cube’ Dragon’s Den, an immersive pitch platform for student entrepreneurs.

Delivering a keynote address, Olori Aderonke charged participants to build with purpose, honour their roots and to lift as they rise.

Her participation as a member of the judging panel marked a shift towards direct engagement between traditional leadership and emerging innovators, aimed at bridging the gap between classroom theory and global market scenario.

The panel, described as a “convergence of governance and capital” featured an array of global influencers, including Prince Kamari Ademiluyi, CEO of the UK Africa Trade Expo; Limara Haque, an expert in AI and tokenization; and Erelu Olajumoke Adebola.

The session provided student entrepreneurs an opportunity to present ventures to a panel positioned to offer both critique and access to international investment and strategic growth.

The event also laid the groundwork for a proposed tripartite collaboration involving Middlesex University, Ojaja University in Nigeria, and the Ile-Ife kingdom.

The initiative, conceived and led by Professor of Information Systems and Business Computing at Middlesex University, George Dafoulas, is designed to translate academic dialogue into economic partnerships.

Organisers said the collaboration aligns with the Ooni’s foundational vision for innovation, and Middlesex’s educational infrastructure to build a future-facing ecosystem where traditional values and cutting-edge technology coexist to empower young leaders across continents.

Also emphasized at the occasion was expanding global enterprise through inclusive and interconnected partnerships.

Participants noted that the engagement signalled a new era of sovereign entrepreneurship.