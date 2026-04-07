Josphine Ezeaja @70: Celebrating an Amazon, Her Footprint of Love, Spirit of Service

All through her walks, footprints and journey on earth, Mrs. Josephine Nkemdilim Ezeaja, a woman operating under the ever flowing Grace of God and anointing could certainly not have imagined how a day like Sunday 29 March, 2026 would shape out.

To her, the day marking the auspicious birthday stands clear in her memories even as she count days to gain more heart of wisdom, devoting her life in wisdom and in the spirit of service to God and humanity as stated in Psalm 90: 12 –“Teach us to number our days that we may apply our heart of wisdom.”

There is no doubt that the woman of irrepressible charm, a disciplinarian and worker in God’s vineyard was born in the month of March 1956 – it was indeed her day, a day looked forward to offer thanks to God, in full appreciation of the way God made her with the virtues of a mother.

She looked on the day with open heaven, prayers, bated breath, stock valuation, a moment cast in joy, fun and love as she looked around to see her children/grandchildren, family, friends, and well-wishers gathered at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) House of God Parish, Nyanya, Abuja, to celebrate her much expected 70th birthday.

To the Ezeajas, the day marked a turning point in their lives because in the spirit realm, 70th birthday connotes a spiritual milestone of fulfilment, completion, fullness, wisdom and perfection of God’s immeasurable blessings and therefore such a day cannot go unnoticed.

As the household of Mr. Emmanuel Ezeaja, of blessed memories celebrates their iconic amazon and pillar, Psalm 128:3 (b part), resonates with a clear and deep manifestation devoted to their mum and grandmother that they often referred to as Jewel of Inestimable Value because the way she laboured to bring them up with the fear of God.

At Federal Ministry of Information, where she eventually worked and retired, she is known for her uprightness, charm and ever ready to make sacrifices to help and support the needy.

The day was indeed loaded as the event attracted friends from the North, South, East and West to join in celebrating the exemplary life she is bequeathing to generations to come through her children and adorable grand-children.

Indeed, the day was indeed a testimony and testament of Mrs. Ezeaja’s impactful, remarkable life, marked by love, strength, and unwavering faith.

Overwhelmed with gratitude and thanksgiving to God, looking at the sea of personalities that have come to grace the momentous occasion, she expressed gratitude to God, citing Psalm 103 as her favourite scripture, saying, “I thank God for life, serving God is the best thing in my life. Mothers, let us be prayerful and patient because not all that glitters is gold.”

Married to late Mr. Emmanuel Mankwuo Ezeaja in 1972, the Platinum Celebrant tenacity for compassion kindness, hospitality, and generosity resonate across barriers – close and extended families, friends and those she met in the course of her 70 years journey.

No doubt, family and friends describe her as a peaceful, firm, yet gentle woman who carries everyone along.

The celebration highlighted Mrs. Ezeaja’s achievements as a wife, mother, and grandmother, as well as her dedication to her faith and community.

She is an Elder in the Redeemed Christian Church of God and is loved by her neighbors, who affectionately call her “Grandma.”

In honour of her 70th birthday, family and friends presented tributes and celebrated her legacy – a testimony of the warmth she radiates and the wisdom she carries.

The event concluded with prayers and best wishes for her continued health, strength, and happiness.