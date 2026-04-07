IBRAHIM MASARI’S EVOLVING ROLE AS A TRUSTED ALLY

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· In politics, the term “placeholder” is often misunderstood, mistaken for passivity or mere temporality. Yet, in the case of Ibrahim Kabir Masari, Special Adviser to the President on Political and Other Matters, the role has evolved into something far more significant. It has become a symbol of trust, loyalty, and strategic relevance within the highest levels of governance.

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· From the outset, Masari’s proximity to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has not been accidental. It is the product of consistency, discretion, and an ability to navigate complex political terrain with clarity and purpose. To be entrusted with such responsibility by the President is, in itself, a testament to a relationship built over time and grounded in proven competence and unwavering dependability.

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· Masari’s contributions, though often understated, have been evident in key political moments. The recently concluded APC convention, alongside his visible presence at major official engagements, reflects not just participation but influence. These are not ceremonial appearances. They are indicators of a man deeply embedded in the advisory framework of the administration, offering insight and perspective at critical moments.

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· In governance, proximity to power is one thing, sustaining the confidence of power is another. President Tinubu’s continued reliance on Masari underscores a clear pattern, one of repeated validation. Trust at that level is neither given lightly nor sustained without merit. It is earned, tested, and reaffirmed over time, and Masari has consistently met that standard.

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· More importantly, his role as an adviser goes beyond routine counsel. It speaks to a broader responsibility, helping to shape decisions that influence national direction. In this regard, Masari has demonstrated not only loyalty but sound judgment, aligning with the President’s vision while contributing meaningfully to its execution.

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· Nigeria’s evolving political landscape demands individuals who combine experience with foresight, and loyalty with intellect. Ibrahim Kabir Masari reflects this balance. His journey from being perceived as a placeholder to becoming a dependable ally within the Presidency highlights both personal capacity and institutional trust.

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· Ultimately, leadership is not only about those at the forefront, but also about those who stand firmly behind, guiding, advising, and reinforcing the structure. In Ibrahim Masari, President Tinubu has found not just a supporter, but a steady hand, one that continues to play a quiet yet impactful role in shaping the course of governance.

Ade Samuel, Abuja

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