Foundation to Transform 100 Young Lives in Commemoration of Ojugbana’s 85th Birthday

August Obi

For many children forced to navigate life on the streets, education can feel like a distant dream—one overshadowed by hardship, uncertainty and missed opportunities. But for 100 of these children, that story is about to change.

In celebration of the 85th birthday of Chief F. E. Ojugbana (Ogbuefi), the Les Ojugbana Foundation has yet again announced a life-changing initiative: the full sponsorship of 100 underprivileged children through the Street-to-School Initiative’s GCE Programme.

This effort is more than a birthday tribute—it is a powerful act of hope. It offers children who have been left behind by the system a second chance: the chance to return to learning, to sit for the General Certificate Examination (GCE), and to begin rewriting their futures with dignity and purpose.

At the heart of this initiative is Chief Ojugbana himself—a noble son of the Asaba Kingdom and a direct descendant of its founder, Nnebisi. Widely respected for his contributions to business, leadership, and community development, his life has been defined by service. His title, Ogbuefi, reflects his role as a guiding force and elder statesman whose impact reaches far beyond his immediate sphere.

As Founder and Chairman of Madec Associates, a leading Nigerian management consultancy firm, he has led projects that have supported both private sector and government organisations—shaping institutions, strengthening systems, and mentoring leaders across generations. Yet, perhaps his greatest legacy lies in the lives he has uplifted through decades of quiet generosity and purposeful philanthropy.

Through the Les Ojugbana Foundation, that legacy continues to grow—not only through education, but through holistic interventions designed to uplift entire families. Its women’s empowerment programmes provide seed funding and support for women to start their own businesses, enabling them to become self-sufficient earners and pillars within their communities. The foundation also runs a housing scheme that re-houses families of sponsored children, ensuring they live in safe, stable, and conducive environments where young people can truly thrive.

His family reflects the same spirit of excellence and impact. Alongside his wife, Chief (Mrs.) E. B. Ojugbana, he has raised five accomplished children, including Mandy Brown Ojugbana, a multi-platinum-selling artist and respected media personality, and Les Ojugbana—the founder of the Les Ojugbana Foundation, a former professional athlete and high-ranking British and European MMA champion who successfully transitioned into business and entrepreneurship. Les is widely known as the founder of Lagos-based FarmAfrik.org, an agricultural supply and training company, and plays a key role in advancing the foundation’s mission.

At 85, Chief Ojugbana is not simply marking a milestone—he is inspiring a movement. One that reminds us that true celebration lies not in what we receive, but in what we give.

Olowoyeye-Taiwo(left) with some recipients of the Les Ojugbana Foundation, women’s empowerment fund

A Second Chance, A New Beginning

For Oluwatosin Olowoyeye-Taiwo, Founder of the Street-to-School Initiative, this mission is deeply personal.

“What started as a response to one child in need has grown into a movement that has transformed over 6,000 lives,” she shared.

Each child reached represents more than a number—they are stories reclaimed, dreams restored and futures rewritten.

Through its free primary schools in Lagos and Kwara States, Street-to-School continues to open doors for children who once had none. Its GCE and WAEC sponsorship programmes offer those who dropped out a rare and precious gift: a second chance to believe in themselves again.

Some of the Les Ojugbana foundations sponsored School children

With the support of partners like the Les Ojugbana Foundation, Akande Alasaro Foundation, and BMA Foundation, these children are not just sponsored—they are seen, supported, and given a real opportunity to succeed.

“At Street-to-School, we believe every child can learn if given a chance—and every chance given can change a life forever,” Olowoyeye-Taiwo said.

For the 100 children who will benefit from this initiative, this is more than support—it is a turning point. A reminder that even in the face of adversity, someone cares enough to invest in their future—and in the future of their families.

And in celebrating one man’s remarkable 85 years, a new generation is being given the chance to begin again.

* Mr. Obi writes from Lagos