  • Monday, 6th April, 2026

FG: Alleged CNG Bus Explosions in Kaduna Under Probe 

Business | 3 seconds ago

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja 

The Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas & Electric Vehicles (Pi-CNG & EV) has said it is investigating the explosion of some buses powered by Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in Kaduna at the weekend.

A statement by the Head, Brand & Communications of the organisation, Onyekachi Eke, stated that at the moment, there is no confirmed information on the specific cause of the incident.

The office insisted that CNG remains a safe, reliable, and cost-effective fuel option, with the added benefit of supporting cleaner energy and improved air quality, urging the public to remain calm and avoid speculation or sensational reporting while investigations are ongoing.

The incident reportedly happened in the early hours of Sunday after three luxury buses belonging to Silver Transport Company were destroyed in the explosion at Mando Motor Park. The vehicles had been parked ahead of scheduled interstate trips. The explosion reportedly occurred around 3am, impacting other close vehicles around the park.

“The Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas & Electric Vehicles notes with concern reports of a vehicle explosion that occurred in the early hours of today (Sunday) in a motorpark in Kaduna. This is a deeply unfortunate incident, and our thoughts are with those affected.

“At this time, there is no confirmed information on the specific cause of the incident, as investigations are ongoing. The Initiative is working closely with relevant state and federal authorities to establish the facts,” the statement added.

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