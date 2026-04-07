Baxi: ExxonMobil Not Hindering $20bn Bonga Deepwater FID

Peter Uzoho

Chairman and Managing Director of ExxonMobil Affiliates in Nigeria, Mr. Jagir Baxi has refuted claims that the American oil giant is hindering the Bonga Southwest deepwater project valued at about $20 billion from achieving Final Investment Decision (FID).

Rather, Baxi explained that the posture of the company on Bonga Southwest has been to help and support the operator, Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited (SNEPCo) and other partners to do the necessary work to improve the project’s readiness for FID.

Bonga Southwest is one of the big deepwater oil assets in Nigeria with a reserve size of about 820 million barrels and estimated production capacity of 150,000 barrels per day and 140 million standard cubic feet (Scf) of gas daily once fully operational.

Aside from Shell, other partners in the Bonga Southwest asset are ExxonMobil, TotalEnergies, Eni SpA and Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC). Barring any change in plans, Shell anticipates taking FID on the project by 2027.

Last month, NNPC announced that it had secured presidential approval for a targeted fiscal incentive package aimed at unlocking the long-delayed FID on the Bonga Southwest Aparo project.

Part of the fiscal package approved by President Bola Tinubu included an enhanced Production Tax Credit as well as the resolution of issues arising from the 2021 dispute settlement agreement between the government and contractors.

But speaking during an interview with THISDAY, the ExxonMobil Chair in Nigeria, Baxi, said the company was working collaboratively with Shell and other partners to progress Bonga Southwest to FID, but didn’t mention the actual date for it.

According to him, part of what has been needed was an enabling fiscal structure that now exists for the project.

Baxi explained: “Allow me to at least express our view on Bonga Southwest. So, there’s definitely a way one can describe it, which is that we are not blocking the FID on Bonga Southwest. That’s not our posture on Bonga.

“Our posture on Bonga Southwest has been to help and support the operator and the partners to do the necessary work to improve its readiness for FID. Part of what’s been needed is an enabling fiscal structure that now exists.

“But also part of what’s been needed is the maturity of the resource understanding and the maturity of the project specific application of national content and contracting strategy. So, if the perception is blocking, I would offer to you that we have tried to express first of all, what can make Bonga Southwest compete in our capital portfolio. That’s one partner’s view.”

He said what can make the Bonga Southwest project compete in ExxonMobil’s capital portfolio was for it to be more capital competitive.

This, he said, ensures that when they invest, “we are not simply getting barrels, recovering extra capital expenditure, which otherwise would be shared across the shareholders.”

“Often, that important factor is lost in the top line narrative that somehow partners blocked it. It’s more than that. It’s an expression of what can make that investment capital competitive. And when it is capital competitive, it’s also unlocking the best total value for all shareholders. Otherwise, the CAPEX will be high. The schedule will be long”, Baxi explained.

He said underlying this was an expression that they should do the work and ask their stakeholders to work with them to make as big an investment as Bonga Southwest competitive at a global scale.

He added that the project needs to be more competitive to convince the company to invest, saying “this is what’s underlying the stance of saying, hey, it’s not ready. We’re expressing a view that more needs to be done to make it ready.”

He said the current administration led by President Tinubu, the ministers and other stakeholders have played their part in putting together the pieces, including the most recent announcement of support for Bonga Southwest.

“Those are the pieces. That’s why we want to support it. We can support it. Is there more to do? Yes, because the full technical definition to achieve an FID with certainty is the journey we’re on”, Baxi said

He declined giving clarity on the FID timing but stated that ExxonMobil was fully committed to supporting the project because the conditions are right today.

“If any one of these conditions was found to be a challenge, I owe it to my principals, I owe it to the operator, and I owe it to the government stakeholders to say what that might be.

“The environment today allows for honest discussion like that to be tabled, and we can move forward together from that. So that’s the way I would describe it today; it is not blocking for blocking’s sake. It’s an expression of improving the project, and in doing that for the investors, we will do that for everyone,” he added.