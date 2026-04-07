  • Tuesday, 7th April, 2026

2027: Kwara PDP Vows to Win Elections

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Thousands of members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State on Monday declared their readiness to reclaim power in the 2027 general election.

They said that the party has emerged stronger and more united following its recent national convention.

The state Chairman of the party, Hon. Issa Bawa Adamu, stated this in Ilorin during a post-convention rally held in Ilorin, the state capital.

Addressing party sup-porters, Adamu described the gathering as a turning point for the party and the state. “Today is not just another political gathering; it is a declaration that Kwara State is ready for a new direction, and that hope is alive again,” he said.

Adamu noted that the PDP had consolidated its internal structures after the national convention, positioning itself as a credible alternative to the ruling party.

“Following our successful national convention in Abuja, our party has emerged more solid, more cohesive, and better positioned to offer Kwarans a credible and people-oriented alternative in 2027,” he stated.

He added that the party was fully prepared to present competent candidates capable of restoring what he described as “good governance” in the state.

The PDP chairman criticised the current administration, linking the state challenges to what he termed the failure of governance since 2019.

“Since the ‘Otoge’ experiment brought accidental leaders into power, the story of our state has been that of backwardness,” he said.

He alleged that insecurity had worsened across the state, claiming that hundreds of residents had been killed by bandits in recent times, adding that: “Insecurity has taken root in our communities. 

Killings and fear have become part of our daily reality.”

Adamu also faulted what he described as uneven development in the state, questioning the focus of government projects.

“Is Kwara only about GRA? Do the lives of ordinary Kwarans not matter?” he asked.

He called for a governance approach that prioritises rural communities, farmers, and traders.

The PDP chairman further raised concerns over the alleged suppression of dissenting voices, claiming that some youths had been detained for criticising the government.

“A democratic society should protect the rights of its citizens to speak and demand accountability,” he said.

Adamu, therefore, called on members of other political parties, including the All Progressives Congress, African Democratic Congress, and Accord Party, to join the PDP in what he described as a collective effort to rebuild the state.

“This is your party. Together, we can rebuild Kwara and create a government that truly serves the people,” he said.

The PDP governed Kwara State for several years before losing power in the 2019 general election to the APC under the ‘Otoge’ movement.

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