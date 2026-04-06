Tinubu, Northern Govs Condole with Former INEC Chairman, Prof Attahiru Jega on Wife’s Death

Deji Elumoye in Abuja and Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) have commiserated with the presidential Adviser on Livestock Development, who is also former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Attahiru Jega, on the passing of his wife, Hajiya Hadiza Jega.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, who attended the Janazah prayer for the late Hadiza Jega at the National Mosque, Abuja, on Sunday, conveyed the President’s condolences to Professor Jega and his family.

Meanwhile, on their part, Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) and Governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, also conveyed the heartfelt condolences of the 19 northern governors to Professor Jega, over the demise of his wife, Hajiya Hadiza Jega.

Hajiya Hadiza passed away earlier today and was laid to rest in accordance with Islamic rites after funeral prayers held at the National Mosque, Abuja.

Tinubu, in a release issued on Sunday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, described Hajiya Hadiza as a woman of uncommon grace, character, and a strong anchor for Professor Jega as he navigated public life, including serving as chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The President also extolled her support for education and community development.

“Dear Professor Jega, it is with a heavy heart that I receive the news of the passing of your beloved wife of over 40 years. Hajiya was an exceptional woman. I mourn this painful loss with you and your family and pray that God Almighty grant her Aljannatul Firdaus. I stand with you and your family at this difficult time,” Tinubu said.

Meanwhile, in a condolence message, Governor Inuwa Yahaya described the death of Hajiya Hadiza as a painful and profound loss not only to the Jega family, but also to all who were touched by her life of grace, humility and devotion to family values.

This was contained in a press release issued by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director-General (Press Affairs), Government House, Gombe, and made available to journalists Sunday night.

The governor noted her death has created a deep vacuum in the lives of her loved ones, while urging the bereaved family to take solace in the exemplary life she lived and the enduring legacy of kindness, faith and compassion she leaves behind.

The NSGF Chairman extended his deepest sympathies to Professor Jega, the children, and the entire extended Jega family, praying Almighty Allah to grant them the fortitude, and patience to bear the irreparable loss.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya further prayed Allah (SWT) to forgive the shortcomings of the deceased, accept her good deeds as acts of ibadah, and reward her with Aljannat Firdaus.