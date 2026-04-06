Group Tasks Oyo, NBTE over Proliferation of Unregistered Health Colleges

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

A health awareness mobilisation group, Campaign For Better Public Health (CBPH), has called on the Oyo State Ministry of Education and the National Board of Technical Education (NBTE) to urgently launch investigation into the proliferation of illegal colleges of health in the state.

The body claimed that apart from the Oyo State College of Health Science and Technology, Eleyele, in Ibadan and Iseyin College of Science and Health Technology, no other institution is on the approved list of NBTE till date.

The group, in a statement made available in Ibadan by its Director of Public Communication, Anthony Ojo, said it was necessary to call the attention of Oyo State Government, NBTE, parents and guardians to the spread of unregistered health institutions across the state, so as to prevent innocent students fall prey for those behind the establishment of the schools. Ojo went further to name the illegal schools of health to include: Ajorosun College of Health, Ibadan; Impressive College of Nursing, Okeho, Kajola Local Government; Wecare College of Health, Ibadan; Adelakun College of Health Technology, Ibadan and Covenant College of Health, Ogbomoso.

Others according to CBPH are Otolola College of Health Technology, Ibadan; Premier College of Health, Ibadan and Betsidal College of Health, Ogbomoso.

The statement read: “All these private colleges I mentioned are not listed on the approved list of NBTE and are currently running various courses, it is a pity that most of our parents and guardians are unaware of this and it is my duty as a patriotic Nigerian to expose them.

“We call on the Oyo State government to also do due diligence through the State’s Ministry of Education by doing verification of their registration with the Ministry.

“We cannot sacrifice the future of our children and public health at the doorstep of pecuniary gain, something must be done.

“Campaign for Better Public Health is also using this medium to call on students, parents and guardians, as well as interested stakeholders to visit the website of the NBTE to do self-verification.”