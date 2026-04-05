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Taraba: Police Nab Suspected Killers of Three Policemen, Vigilante Leader 

Nigeria | 7 seconds ago

From Wole Ayodele in Jalingo 

The Taraba State Police Command has arrested some suspects in connection with the killing of three policemen and the Vigilante leader of Tor Damisa in Donga Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects — Suleman Abdullahi (30 years) and Idris Kauri (33 years) — are said to be from Akente village in the same local government following series of engagement with relevant stakeholders and intelligence gathering.

Briefing newsmen after parading the suspects at the state Police Command, the state Commissioner of Police, Morkwap S. Dongshal, who took over the command shortly after the unfortunate incident, disclosed that the three service rifles of the slain policemen were also recovered.

The CP further revealed that the command is on the trail of the other suspects who are currently at large, vowing to ensure that they are apprehended wherever they are hiding across Nigeria.

The suspects, who according to the police, are from Akente village in the same Donga Local Government Area, are said to have made useful disclosures that would assist the command to track down other suspects.

Similarly, the command has also nabbed two suspects in possession of 304 rounds of live cartridges during a stop-and-search operation.

The suspects — Torme Terzugwe (39 years) of Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State and Job David who hails from Toungo Local Government Area of Adamawa State — were apprehended at Yonko village in Zing Local Government Area of the state.

They were intercepted while riding an unregistered motorcycle en route to Ganye Local Government Area of Adamawa State while investigation into the matter is said to be ongoing.

Since his assumption of duty barely a week ago, the CP has taken a lot of proactive steps to stem the renewed violent attacks in some parts of the state particularly in the southern zone of the state.

Specifically, he visited Kofai Ahmadu and Chanchanji in Takum Local Government Area, which witnessed series of violent attacks in recent times, where he had series of engagements with key security stakeholders including traditional rulers, community leaders and youth leaders.

From Takum, Dongshal proceeded to Tor Damisa in Donga Local Government where the policemen and the vigilante leader in the area were ambushed and killed a few days earlier.

At Tor Damisa, the CP held a meeting with Tse Kwe Tor Damisa, the traditional ruler of the area and the outcome of the engagement was the arrest of some of the suspects of the heinous act.

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