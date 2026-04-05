NAF Air Interdiction Eliminates Scores of Terrorist Fighters, Commanders in North-East

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), under the Air Component of Joint Task Force North-East, Operation Hadin Kai, has eliminated scores of terrorist fighters and commanders during a precision air interdiction mission at Kangarwa in the Northern Tumbuns.

He stressed that the strike, carried out in April followed credible intelligence and reinforced by Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance missions.

This, he said confirmed the massing of terrorists and sustained hostile activity within the enclave.

In a statement, the Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, said the operation underscores the force’s sustained offensive campaign aimed at dismantling terrorist strongholds and restricting insurgents’ freedom of action across the theatre.

During the mission, several terrorists were observed moving around structures and concealed positions within the settlement.

Following positive identification and target confirmation, NAF air assets carried out successive strike passes, delivering accurate fire on designated targets.

He revealed that the bombardment destroyed key structures, logistics hubs, and neutralised scores of fighters, significantly degrading the enclave and diminishing its operational effectiveness.

The strike also disrupted terrorist movement and created favourable conditions for ground troops to advance, exploit the impact, and sustain coordinated clearance operations.

The operation is assessed to have dealt a major blow to ISWAP elements, with both fighters and elements of its command and support structure severely impacted.

The success highlights the growing synergy between air and ground forces under Operation Hadin Kai, reinforcing ongoing efforts to deny terrorists safe haven.

Commenting on the sustained operational momentum, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, stated: “The Nigerian Air Force will continue to deliver precision, intelligence-driven strikes in close coordination with surface forces until every terrorist enclave is dismantled and lasting security is restored.”