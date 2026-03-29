We Must Resist One Party State, Gbenga Hashim Tells Opposition Politicians

*Engages Accord Party leaders in Abuja

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

A presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Gbenga Hashim, has intensified cross-party consultations aimed at forging a broad-based coalition to counter what he described as a gradual drift toward a one-party state in Nigeria.

Hashim made the call in Abuja while hosting leaders of the Accord Party, led by its National Chairman, Barrister Maxwell Mgbudem. Other members of the delegation included the party’s National Secretary, Hon. Adebukola Abiola Ajaja; National Treasurer, Salaudeen Abdulazeez Oyeniyi; and Organising Secretary, Hon. Ibe ThankGod.

During the meeting, the PDP aspirant stressed the urgency of opposition unity, noting that collaboration among political actors is essential to preserve democratic pluralism and institutional balance.

The engagement follows Hashim’s recent appearance on Channels Television, where he raised concerns about what he termed a creeping move toward a one-party system allegedly driven by the ruling All Progressives Congress under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He argued that opposition parties are increasingly constrained by internal divisions and external pressures that undermine their capacity to organise and function effectively.

Hashim also criticised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), accusing the commission of imposing what he described as an unconstitutional electoral timetable. He referenced provisions of the Electoral Act, particularly Section 29(1), which stipulates that political parties must submit their list of candidates no later than 120 days before an election.

According to him, the law implies that parties should have until around August or September to conclude their primaries. He, however, criticised INEC’s directive requiring primaries to end by May, arguing that it effectively shortens the timeline by several months and places undue pressure on opposition parties already grappling with internal disputes and litigation.

While acknowledging recent adjustments by INEC to deadlines for submission of party registers, Hashim maintained that the fundamental concern regarding the compressed timetable remains unresolved.

The latest meeting is part of a broader engagement strategy. Earlier in the year, Hashim held talks with Omoyele Sowore, presidential candidate and national chairman of the African Action Congress (AAC), in what observers view as a sustained push toward opposition alignment.

Speaking during that engagement, Sowore described Hashim as a mentor during their days at the University of Lagos, noting that his early exposure to student activism under Hashim helped shape his political consciousness.

Across the engagements, Hashim reiterated that Nigeria’s democracy must be safeguarded through cooperation among political stakeholders committed to accountability, equity, and a competitive multi-party system. He warned against any attempt to concentrate political power in a manner that could undermine democratic choice.

Political analysts say the series of consultations signals a renewed effort to deepen ideological politics and strengthen coalition-building among opposition figures, amid concerns over political consolidation and a shrinking democratic space.

The consultations are expected to continue in the coming months as stakeholders explore pathways for broader cooperation ahead of future elections.