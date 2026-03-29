Tinubu Observes Low-Key Birthday, Says Nigeria’s Future Remains Bright

*Confident his govt’ll build brighter future for Nigerians

.Appreciates first lady, Shettima for their loving words on his birthday

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu is celebrating his 74th birthday in a low key in line with his tradition of marking the day based on the mood of the country.

In a special birthday message issued on Sunday morning to mark his birthday, the President emphasised that “consistent with my tradition of marking my birthday in line with the mood of the nation, I resolved to observe this year’s birthday low-key.”

Tinubu while expressing gratitude for the opportunity given him to serve the nation thanked Nigerians for their show of love and prayers on his birthday.

The President assured that his administration will build a brighter future for Nigerians and generations yet unborn.

He also vowed to overcome challenges facing the nation with continued support of the Nigerian people.

The President, while appreciating his wife, Oluremi Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Settima for their loving words on his birthday, stated, inter alia in the 11-paragraph special birthday message: “My dear fellow Nigerians,

“Today, as I clock another year on the journey of life, I’m filled with joy and gratitude for the opportunity to serve this great nation. I want to take this moment to thank Nigerians for their messages, show of love and prayers on the occasion of my 74th birthday. I thank all our citizens for their patriotism, solidarity and support for our administration.

“To those who have taken space in newspapers or paid for air time on radio and television to wish me well, I thank you immensely.

“I must thank my wife, First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, for her kind and loving words. I also thank Vice President Kashim Shettima for all he said about me.

“Consistent with my tradition of marking my birthday in line with the mood of the nation, I resolved to observe this year’s birthday low-key.

“As I mark this special day, I am reminded of the challenges we’ve faced since we initiated our reforms. I’m glad that our sacrifices have not been in vain, as we can see a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel, despite the temporary setback caused by the ongoing Middle East crisis.

“The credit for the positive outcomes we have achieved does not belong solely to me, our Renewed Hope team, or our government. We achieved the gains together.

“As we march towards the third anniversary of our administration, it is my deepest conviction that we shall succeed in building a brighter future for our citizens and future generations.

“We are determined to confront some of the challenges we face today, and with your continued support, we shall overcome.

“Let us continue to work together to build a stronger, prosperous and more resilient nation that will make Nigeria the pride of Africa.

“Thank you all, and happy 74th birthday to me!”