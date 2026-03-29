State Police: IG Proposes 60-month Transition to Decentralise Policing, 3% Federal Allocation

*Recommends 60% of existing police personnel to move to state services, 40% to remain within federal structure

*Proposes mandatory use of body-worn cameras*National police standards board to supervise federal, state police

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Inspector General of Police (IG), Tunji Disu, has proposed a bold funding structure, a 60-month phased implementation roadmap, beginning with constitutional amendments within the first year, as well as strict anti-political abuse safeguards, as the pillars of the proposed state police, THISDAY’s investigation has revealed.

THISDAY gathered that in a 75-page Framework on state police, which he submitted to the National Assembly, Disu proposed that about 60 per cent of Nigeria’s existing police personnel would move to state police. In comparison, 40 per cent would remain within the federal structure.



Disu, on Thursday, submitted a comprehensive framework for the proposed police system to the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Jibrin Barau, for legislative action.

The 75-page document, which outlines the structure, governance, and coordination mechanisms for both federal and state policing systems, was presented at the National Assembly in Abuja as part of ongoing efforts to decentralise policing and strengthen internal security.



The submission was made on Disu’s behalf by Olu Ogunsakin, who chaired the Nigeria Police Force committee tasked with developing the framework on state policing.

Multiple sources within the police authorities, who revealed the far-reaching details of the proposed framework for the establishment of state police, noted that the Nigeria Police Force was pushing an ambitious, tightly regulated, and constitutionally anchored decentralisation of the country’s policing architecture.



According to the sources, Disu has proposed a bold funding structure, strict safeguards against political abuse, and a community-driven operational model as the pillars of the new system.

At the heart of Disu’s proposal is the creation of a constitutionally guaranteed State Police Fund, which will draw three per cent of the Federation Account allocation, alongside a mandatory minimum contribution of 15 per cent from each state’s security budget.

Police sources described this funding model as a “deliberate anti-corruption mechanism” designed to ensure transparency, sustainability, and operational independence of state police commands.



According to the sources, who craved anonymity because of the sensitive security nature of the 75-page framework, Disu argued that inadequate and opaque funding had historically undermined policing efficiency, stressing that ring-fenced financing would eliminate political manipulation and enhance accountability.



Beyond funding, the framework outlines a two-tier policing architecture, effectively restructuring Nigeria’s security system into a Federal Police Service (FPS) and 37 State Police Services, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

THISDAY gathered that while the FPS would focus on national security responsibilities such as terrorism, interstate crime, and protection of federal assets, state police formations would handle localised crimes, including armed robbery, homicide, domestic violence, and community-level intelligence gathering.



Disu’s framework also identified community policing as the operational nerve centre of the entire system.

According to the framework, each state police command would be required to establish a Department of Community Policing, with structured forums at every level of local government.



These fora, as disclosed, would comprise traditional rulers, youth groups, women’s organisations, and religious leaders, working directly with designated Community Liaison Officers who must be fluent in local languages and be evaluated partly on feedback from residents.



Police sources privy to the details of the 75-page framework emphasised that the model was intended to rebuild public trust, which the document described as “a fundamental operational necessity rather than a public relations concern.”

To address widespread fears that state governors could misuse police structures for political ends, the framework introduced robust constitutional and institutional safeguards.



Among them is the establishment of independent State Police Service Commissions, insulated from gubernatorial interference, and empowered to handle recruitment, promotions, and discipline.

In addition, the proposal prescribed criminal sanctions for unlawful orders, particularly those relating to partisan deployment of officers, while granting the Federal High Court fast-track jurisdiction to adjudicate politically motivated abuses.



Further layers of accountability include the creation of State Police Ombudsmen, mandatory use of body-worn cameras, and the deployment of public performance dashboards to track use-of-force incidents and community satisfaction metrics.

At the federal level, the framework recommends the creation of a National Police Standards Board (NPSB), a 13-member independent body tasked with setting and enforcing uniform standards across federal and state police formations.

The board would publish annual compliance ratings for each state, with penalties, including funding restrictions, imposed on defaulting jurisdictions.



Sources noted that this mechanism is designed to prevent a fragmentation of standards and ensure professionalism across the federation.

On personnel management, the document proposes a Voluntary Transfer Programme (VTP) that allows officers of the current Nigeria Police Force to migrate to state commands without loss of benefits.

Incentives under the scheme include a three-month salary grant, transition training programmes, and guaranteed pension continuity.



The plan projects that about 60 per cent of existing personnel would move to state services, while 40 per cent would remain within the federal structure.

“This ensures stability, avoids mass retrenchment and preserves institutional memory,” one senior officer explained.

The framework also sets out a 60-month phased implementation roadmap, beginning with constitutional amendments within the first year.



Subsequent phases would involve the establishment of state commands, gradual transfer of personnel, and eventual withdrawal of the federal police from routine local policing duties.

Full consolidation is expected between the fourth and fifth years, culminating in an independent evaluation and legislative review.

Central to the entire proposal are targeted amendments to the 1999 Constitution, particularly Section 214, to allow the coexistence of federal and state police and to transfer policing from the Exclusive Legislative List to the Concurrent List.

A new constitutional provision, Section 214A, is also being proposed to establish the National Police Standards Board as a legally recognised body.



The submission of the framework has already intensified debate within policy and legislative circles, as lawmakers consider one of the most consequential security reforms since Nigeria’s return to democracy.

While proponents argue that decentralised policing would enhance responsiveness and intelligence gathering, critics remain cautious about potential political interference.



However, police authorities insist that the extensive safeguards embedded in the proposal directly address these concerns.

“The framework is the product of rigorous consultations and reflects both operational realities and international best practices,” a top police source said.