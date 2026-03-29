Kwankwaso Dumps NNPP, Set to Join ADC Monday

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano.

The National leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has concluded all necessary arrangements to join the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

A statement by the spokesman of the Kwankwasiyya Movement Dr. Habibu said, the former governor of Kano State would officially register with ADC in Kano Monday.

The statement said “In furtherance of this decision, he will officially register with the party on Monday, 30th March 2026, at his residence, Gidan Kwankwasiyya, Miller Road, Kano, by 12pm.”

“Consequently, all members of the Kwankwasiyya Movement are hereby directed to proceed and register with the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in their respective wards, local government areas, and states immediately thereafter”

The statement also, urged supporters to fully engage in all party activities and contribute actively toward the growth, development, and success of the party at all levels.

“This strategic decision, as always, has been taken in the best interest of the movement, our state, and the nation at large. It reflects our unwavering commitment to the advancement of democratic values, good governance, and the collective aspirations of the people.”

” We emphasize that democracy must be protected, and the will of the people must always be respected. The Kwankwasiyya Movement remains resolute, united, and committed to building a better and more inclusive Nigeria”