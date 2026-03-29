Gov Mbah Celebrates Tinubu at 74, Hails His Courage in Leadership

Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, has paid a glowing tribute to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as he clocks 74 Sunday, describing him as a visionary and courageous leader whose love for the country has been demonstrated beyond any shred of doubt.

He said that at 74, Tinubu’s life’s journey has continued to stand as a testament to an enduring dedication to the development of Nigeria, while his leadership continues to reflect resilience and a bold commitment to reform, inclusivity, and national renewal.

A statement issued by his media aide, Uche Anichukwu, on Saturday, quoted Mbah as recalling that the President had always risen to the occasion at the toughest times in the nation’s history, recalling also his days in the trenches to restore democratic rule and his tough decisions to rescue and reboot the nation’s economy.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s 74th birthday is an important moment to reflect on the life of a man whose journey has been deeply intertwined with Nigeria’s democratic evolution and economic transformation.

“Courage in the face of adversity is a defining feature of leadership. The President’s life’s journey boldly encapsulates this quality.

“From his role in the pro-democracy struggle to his stewardship in public office, there has never been anything convoluted about his vision.

“He has consistently demonstrated courage, resilience, and a firm belief in the Nigerian project. His selflessness and love for country are not performative. Neither are his actions driven by a quest for validation.

“So, we are celebrating not just the man, but what he has done for us – how he has deftly pulled our nation’s economy from the precipice.

“The impacts of his policies are not mere abstractions; they are all around us. The reforms we are witnessing today are not easy choices, but they are necessary steps towards building a more resilient and competitive economy.

“We have seen macro-pressures ease, a huge rise in our foreign reserves, and unprecedented unification of our exchange rates.

“At moments of great national reform, leadership requires vision and resolve. President Tinubu has shown both, and history often vindicates leaders who have the courage to confront long-standing structural challenges.

“When the results of his reforms fully crystallise, there can be no doubt that the president is indeed a man made for this moment – a man for all seasons!” Mbah said.

Continuing, Mbah said, “For us, this milestone is also an opportunity for reflection. We owe him a measure of gratitude for the sacrifices and responsibilities he has taken upon himself in steering the country through a critical phase.”

The governor called on Nigerians to continue to support the President, noting that nation-building calls for collective action.

“But beyond celebrating the man, the most meaningful gesture Nigerians can make is to support the difficult but necessary journey of national renewal that his administration has embarked upon.

“Nation-building is never the task of one individual. It requires collective belief, shared sacrifice, and sustained support from citizens.

“So, as we celebrate President Tinubu at 74, my prayer is that he continues to be guided by wisdom and strength, and that Nigerians across all divides rally behind the vision of building a stronger, more prosperous nation,” he concluded.