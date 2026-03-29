FG Unveils Unified System to End Fragmented Aid, Accelerate Poverty Reduction

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The federal government has unveiled a sweeping reform of Nigeria’s humanitarian and poverty reduction architecture, adopting a new unified framework aimed at ending years of fragmented interventions and placing vulnerable citizens on a clear path from survival to self-reliance.

At the close of a four-day National Technical Workshop in Abuja, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr. Bernard Doro, announced the adoption of the One Humanitarian – One Poverty Response System (OHOPRS) as the country’s new national coordination framework for humanitarian action, social protection, and poverty reduction.

Speaking during a press conference at the United Nations House in Abuja, the minister said the initiative represented a decisive shift in Nigeria’s approach to addressing poverty and humanitarian challenges.

“Today marks a defining moment in our journey towards reforming humanitarian interventions and reducing poverty at scale,” Doro told journalists and development partners.

He explained that the workshop, convened by the ministry in collaboration with international and local partners, was designed to tackle what he described as a fundamental weakness in Nigeria’s humanitarian ecosystem — the fragmentation of programmes and lack of coordination among institutions.

The minister illustrated the urgency for reform with a story shared by a field team working in Nigeria’s conflict-affected North-east.

According to him, the team encountered a mother of four who had spent three years receiving intermittent humanitarian support but remained trapped in poverty.

“She received enough food to survive the week, but never enough tools to change her life,” he said.

Quoting the woman’s words, he added: “We are always helped… but we are never moving forward.”

Doro said the story reflected a broader systemic failure in the country’s poverty response mechanisms.

“It is not that support is not reaching people,” he said. “It is that our systems are not designed to move people from survival to self-reliance.”

The minister warned that failure to reform the system would continue to waste scarce resources and leave vulnerable communities trapped in cycles of dependence.

“If a patient arrives at a hospital and 10 different doctors each treat one symptom — with no shared notes, no shared diagnosis — that patient may survive the day but will never truly recover,” he said.

“Nigeria’s poor have had many doctors. What they have not had is a consultant who sees the whole person.”

To address these gaps, the government adopted the OHOPRS, which the minister described as a national operating system rather than another standalone programme.

“OHOPRS is not another programme,” he stressed. “It is intended as a national operating system.”

The framework is designed to unify humanitarian interventions, social protection programmes, and poverty reduction initiatives under a single coordination platform.

According to Doro, the new system will drive five major structural changes in how assistance is delivered nationwide.

These include the transition from multiple coordination mechanisms to a single national system, the integration of several beneficiary databases into one national registry architecture, and the shift from project-based funding to a pooled financing structure with stronger accountability mechanisms.

He added that the new framework would also focus on measurable outcomes of poverty exit rather than mere intervention delivery, while introducing real-time monitoring systems to strengthen transparency.

Central to the reform is what the minister described as a “Ladder of Progress”, a structured pathway designed to track the journey of every beneficiary from identification to economic resilience.

Under the system, vulnerable citizens will first be identified through the National Social Register. Their interventions will then be tracked using a Unified Beneficiary Register.

Beneficiaries will subsequently move through a Poverty Exit Pathway designed to guide them towards economic independence, after which they will be monitored through a Growth Register to ensure they remain resilient and do not relapse into poverty.

Doro emphasised that the success of the initiative will depend on the alignment of institutions across all levels of government and development partners.

He called on ministries, departments, and agencies; state and local governments; development partners; the private sector; civil society organisations; and non-governmental organisations to integrate their interventions into the unified national system.

“This reform requires collective commitment,” he said.

The minister also framed poverty reduction as a strategic national priority under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, noting that addressing vulnerability is central to national stability.

“Poverty reduction is not an act of charity; it is a pillar of national security,” he said.

“We are no longer content with managing poverty. Our goal is to end it.”