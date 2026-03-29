After Clearing Capital Hurdle, Banks Face New Risks

Most of the banks may have met recapitalisation targets, but a tougher test begins, writes Festus Akanbi

With barely two days until the March 31, 2026, deadline, the numbers appear reassuring. Thirty-two banks have met the new minimum capital thresholds, with the largest institutions, those controlling over 70 per cent of industry assets, comfortably clearing the bar.

On the surface, the Nigerian banking system looks set to close yet another recapitalisation cycle without the systemic tremors that defined the consolidation era of 2005.

But beneath that calm lies a more complex regulatory reality, one that introduces a second, far more consequential test. Even as banks celebrate successful capital raises, a new directive from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is quietly redrawing the meaning of adequacy. The question is no longer simply whether capital has been raised, but whether that capital can survive stress.

This emerging tension between capital sufficiency and capital credibility is now shaping the sector’s outlook.

The recapitalisation exercise itself has, by most accounts, been efficient. Unlike in 2005, when consolidation forced mergers, closures, and sweeping restructuring, the current financial environment has proven deep and flexible enough to absorb large capital injections.

Banks have relied on a mix of rights issues, private placements, mergers, and regulatory accommodations to meet thresholds of N500 billion for international banks, N200 billion for national banks, and N50 billion for regional institutions.

Major players such as Guaranty Trust Holding Company, Zenith Bank, Access Holdings, United Bank for Africa, and others have exceeded the minimum requirement for international licences, while national, regional, and non-interest banks have also largely complied.

The Central Bank is expected to publish a final status report, but early indications suggest that the system has, at least quantitatively, passed the test.

Yet analysts have been careful not to issue a clean bill of health. Their caution reflects a structural shift embedded in the CBN’s March 6, 2026, Risk-Based Capital (RBC) directive, which effectively treats recapitalisation as only the first stage of regulatory scrutiny.

At the heart of the directive is a simple but disruptive proposition: capital is only as good as the risks it is meant to absorb.

Under the new framework, banks must conduct a 12-month forward-looking stress test that simulates a deterioration in asset quality across all credit exposures.

Loans are assumed to migrate progressively into weaker classifications, performing loans slipping into watchlist, substandard, doubtful, or even lost categories. This staged migration is designed to replicate a realistic deterioration cycle within the economy.

Analysts explained that the implications are immediate. As asset quality worsens under simulation, loan loss provisions rise sharply, eroding retained earnings and, by extension, regulatory capital. At the same time, risk-weighted assets increase, placing additional pressure on capital adequacy ratios.

In practical terms, a bank that appears well-capitalised today could find itself undercapitalised after the stress test.

The directive introduces further layers of conservatism. Sector-specific vulnerabilities must be subject to an additional 10 per cent provisioning buffer, reflecting uneven recovery across industries such as manufacturing, oil and gas, and agriculture.

More strikingly, all insider and director-related exposures are to be treated as fully impaired under stress conditions, requiring 100 per cent provisioning.

According to financial experts, this approach goes beyond conventional prudential oversight. It directly targets governance risks and the possibility that insider lending, often opaque, could undermine balance sheet strength.

“By forcing banks to recognise these exposures as potential defaults in stress scenarios, the regulator is effectively closing a long-standing blind spot in risk assessment,” a former bank director explained.

The cumulative effect is a recalibration of what constitutes “adequate capital.” Two banks with identical capital bases may now be judged differently depending on the composition and risk profile of their loan books. This transition introduces uncertainty into an otherwise successful recapitalisation exercise.

For banks, the immediate challenge lies in timing. While the capital-raising deadline falls at the end of March, the stress testing framework takes effect on April 1, with board-approved reports due by April 30. The narrow window leaves little room for recalibration, particularly for institutions whose portfolios are heavily exposed to volatile sectors or carry legacy asset quality issues.

If the stress test reveals a capital shortfall, the consequences are both clear and demanding. Banks are required to raise additional capital within 18 months, with the amount determined by a dual threshold: either 100 per cent of the internally calculated shortfall or 50 per cent of the CBN’s independently assessed figure, whichever is higher.

The uncertainty, therefore, is not about whether banks can meet the minimum capital requirement; it is whether that capital will withstand regulatory stress.

The Conversation

In this context, industry conversations have taken on a more technical and forward-looking tone. At a high-level workshop titled “Bank Capital Stress Testing: Getting the CBN Directive Right,” organised by DataPro Limited, participants were urged to rethink stress testing not as a compliance exercise, but as a diagnostic tool.

Delivered by Mr. Idris Shittu Adeleke, a member of the DataPro Rating Team and an enterprise risk management expert, the session underscored the shift from static reporting to dynamic risk assessment. The emphasis was on aligning capital buffers with actual risk exposure, rather than regulatory minimums.

The workshop also highlighted the operational demands of the new framework, including portfolio-wide data aggregation, migration of credit exposures, and integration of risk, finance, and compliance functions. For many institutions, these requirements represent a significant escalation in both analytical depth and governance oversight.

More importantly, the discussions reinforced a central point: compliance with capital thresholds is no longer sufficient. What matters is the resilience of that capital under adverse conditions.

This shift aligns with broader regulatory objectives. Nigeria’s ambition to build a $1 trillion economy by 2030 implies a banking system capable of financing large-scale infrastructure and absorbing economic shocks. In that context, capital adequacy must be measured not only by size but also by durability.

According to the DataPro workshop, the transition remains risky. The introduction of stricter provisioning rules and forward-looking stress assumptions could compress capital buffers in the short term, particularly for banks with concentrated exposures. It may also create a divergence between regulatory capital and market perceptions, as investors reassess the quality of bank balance sheets.

Adeleke maintained that for regulators, the challenge will be to maintain credibility without triggering unintended instability. For banks, the task is more immediate: to reconcile the success of recapitalisation with the rigour of stress testing.

As the March 31 deadline passes this week, the narrative of Nigeria’s banking sector will shift from one of capital accumulation to one of capital validation. The real test will not be how much has been raised, but how much can endure.

And in that transition, from quantity to quality, lies the defining uncertainty of the moment