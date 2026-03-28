Vitel Wireless Rolls Out Lifetime Data To Ease Consumer Burden

Vitel Wireless has expanded its entry into Nigeria’s telecom market with the launch of a non-expiring data service, a move the company says is aimed at addressing long-standing consumer concerns around data loss and pricing fairness.

The product, branded ‘Data Wey No Dey Expire” allows subscribers to retain purchased data until it is fully consumed, eliminating the time restrictions that typically apply to internet bundles in the country.

Speaking at the official launch in Lagos, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Vitel Wireless, Engr. Kenneth Emeka Nwabueze, said the initiative was designed to deliver greater flexibility and value to Nigerians already facing economic pressure.

He said the company’s position is that once users pay for data, they should be able to use it at their convenience, without the risk of losing unused balances to expiry timelines.

Nwabueze criticised conventional data pricing models, describing many of them as confusing and restrictive. He pointed specifically to bundles that require usage within limited time windows, including late-night periods, arguing that such offerings are impractical for many Nigerians.

He further noted that daily data pricing across major operators tends to reflect the true cost of data, while larger bundled plans are often structured in ways that can lead to inefficiencies for consumers.

According to him, Nigeria’s operating environment makes non-expiring data particularly relevant. He cited challenges such as inconsistent electricity supply, which can prevent users from accessing the internet for days, as well as unexpected personal or financial constraints that may limit usage within fixed validity periods.

He said under such circumstances, expiring data results in avoidable losses for consumers who have already paid for the service.

The Vitel Wireless boss also used the opportunity to highlight broader concerns around fairness in subscription-based services, drawing comparisons with other sectors where consumers have raised similar issues about time-bound access despite incomplete usage.

As part of its market entry strategy, the company announced the distribution of free eSIMs to prospective users. This, he said, allows customers to try the service alongside their existing mobile lines without the need to switch networks entirely.

He noted that most modern smartphones now support eSIM functionality, making adoption easier for a growing segment of the population.

Beyond the non-expiring data proposition, Nwabueze outlined the company’s innovation-driven roadmap, revealing plans to introduce specialised data bundles tailored for specific platforms such as WhatsApp, YouTube and Netflix. These bundles, he said, will also operate without expiry limits.

He added that Vitel Wireless is also working on new device-related offerings, including a proposed “X Phone,” which is expected to further reduce the cost of connectivity for users.

In addition, the company showcased its location awareness technology, which enables users to access their location details in emergency situations. Nwabueze described the feature as one of the innovations the company is bringing into the African telecom space.

Industry analysts say the introduction of non-expiring data could intensify competition in Nigeria’s telecom sector, particularly at a time when consumers are becoming more price-sensitive and demand greater transparency in service offerings.

With the launch of ‘Data No De-Expire’, Vitel Wireless is positioning itself as a disruptive player seeking to redefine how data is priced, consumed and valued in Nigeria.