IYC Canvasses Sustained Support for Tantita’s Efforts in Pipeline Security

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) has issued a warning against any attempt to disrupt the progress achieved by Tantita Security Services in combating oil theft and pipeline vandalism.

The council urges individuals and groups to refrain from undermining these efforts, emphasizing the importance of maintaining the gains made in pipeline security.

In a press statement signed by its spokesperson Binebia Princewill, the IYC cautioned against distractions that could hamper the positive impact of Tantita’s interventions.

The council also called on those advocating decentralization to redirect their focus towards productive endeavours within the Nigerian economy.

Furthermore, the IYC commended the Federal Government, led by President Bola Tinubu, for its support in addressing the challenges of crude oil theft and pipeline sabotage.

The statement highlighted the significant improvements in production levels and security of oil and gas assets following Tantita’s involvement under the leadership of Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo.

The statement read: “Oil theft has significantly reduced, production levels have improved, and confidence in the security of oil and gas assets has been restored. These achievements are not speculative; they are evident and verifiable.

“The pipeline surveillance contract under the chairmanship of Tompolo has been notably benevolent, inclusive and magnanimous. It has successfully carried along stakeholders across the Niger Delta region, cutting across ethnic, community and state lines. Thousands of Niger Deltans have been gainfully employed, thereby reducing restiveness and promoting peace in the region.

“It is important to emphasize that the capacity, experience and grassroots intelligence network of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited cannot be rivaled. Having Tompolo oversee the protection of oil and gas facilities remains a strategic advantage and a blessing to the Federal Government. Any attempt to tamper with this arrangement without due consideration of its successes may lead to avoidable setbacks.”

The council emphasized the inclusive and beneficial nature of Tantita’s pipeline surveillance contract, noting the employment opportunities created for Niger Deltans and the promotion of peace in the region.

It underscored the strategic advantage of having Tompolo oversee the protection of oil and gas facilities, urging against any disruptions to this successful arrangement.

In light of Tantita’s contributions to peace-building, environmental restoration, and youth empowerment in the Niger Delta, the IYC called for the expansion and institutionalization of the pipeline surveillance contract with the company.

The council expressed confidence in Tantita’s leadership and operational excellence, urging stakeholders to support its continued efforts in maintaining stability and economic progress in the region.

The IYC reiterated its support for Tompolo and Tantita Security Services, emphasizing the need for unity among Niger Delta leaders and community actors for sustainable development and prosperity.

The council urged the Federal Government to protect the existing framework and resist any pressure that could undermine the progress achieved in pipeline security.

In conclusion, the IYC emphasized that criticisms against Tompolo and Tantita Security Services do not represent the collective will of the Ijaw people or the Niger Delta region.

The council called for unity, stability, and economic prosperity to take precedence over individual interests or unpatriotic actions.