  • Saturday, 28th March, 2026

‘I Love You, I’m Proud of You’, First Lady Remi Tinubu Celebrates Husband at 74

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Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has sent warm birthday message to her husband, President Bola Tinubu, as he clocks 74 on Sunday.
In a congratulatory message issued on Saturday ahead of the birthday, Mrs Tinubu prayed for good health and peace as the celebrant leads Nigeria to greater prosperity and opportunity.
The First Lady also professed her love for the President saying “I love you and I am so proud of you.”
Mrs Tinubu, in the birthday message, stated: “To God be all the glory for the gift of life and yet another birthday anniversary.
“I celebrate you and I pray God gives you divine health, strength, joy and peace as you take Nigeria to her Eldorado of great wealth and opportunities.
“Akanbi, omo olodo ide.
“I love you and I am so proud of you.”

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