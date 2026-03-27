Trump Insists African Fans to Pay $15,000 Visa Bond to Enter USA

Ahead of the 2026 World Cup to be jointly hosted by USA, Canada and Mexico, President Donald Trump has restated his directive that most African fans aiming to watch some of the games on American soil will have to pay a $15,000 Visa bond before they enter his country.

The policy primarily affects citizens from Algeria, Senegal, Ivory Coast, Tunisia, and Cape Verde. The policy has been effected on Nigerian citizens since late last year.

The Trump administration said the policy is a “Visa Bond” aimed at reducing visa overstays and curbing illegal immigration.

The bond is a refundable security deposit which the traveler gets back if he/she leaves the US within the visa terms.

However, if they overstay, they lose the deposit. The measure applies to B-1/B-2 tourist and business visas, and according to reports, could apply to both fans and, in some cases, athletes.

This rule applies specifically to matches played in the USA. Games in Canada or Mexico are not affected by this bond.