Nigeria, S’Africa in Blockbuster S’final Rematch 

*Leaders Rwanda to face resilient Zimbabwe U19 in the other semi

The stage is set for a thrilling finale at the ongoing 5th Nigeria Women’s Invitational WT20i (Patricia Kambarami Cup) as the competition enters its decisive phase with two blockbuster last four clashes scheduled for today at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) Cricket Oval, Lagos.

Group leaders Rwanda, who finished top of the standings with commanding performances, will face a resilient Zimbabwe U19 side that secured the fourth spot while hosts Nigeria, who finished second on the log, will renew their rivalry with South Africa U19 in a highly anticipated rematch.

Rwanda have been one of the most consistent teams in the tournament, combining disciplined bowling with clinical chases. Their dominance in their previous matches make them strong contenders heading into this clash.

Zimbabwe U19, however, have shown grit and fighting spirit throughout the tournament, earning their semi-final berth through crucial performances when it mattered most.

With youthful energy and fearless cricket, they will be aiming to upset the table-toppers and book a place in the final.

The second semifinal will feature a mouthwatering encounter between hosts Nigeria, who finished second on the log, and South Africa’s U19 team in a highly-anticipated rematch.

Their previous meeting delivered one of the most dramatic moments of the tournament, ending in a thrilling Super Over finish, a testament to how evenly matched both sides are.

Backed by home support, Nigeria will be eager to capitalise on their momentum and secure a place in the final. Meanwhile, South Africa U19 will be determined to go one better this time and turn the tables in what is expected to be another electrifying contest.