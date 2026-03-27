Kogi Central: Compelling Case for Bello’s Senatorial Bid

As the conversation around Kogi East representation in the Senate come 2027 intensifies, many indigenes argue that former Governor of the state, Yahaya Bello’s track record offers a persuasive case for his senatorial aspiration. Jonathan Eze reports.

For ex-Governor Yahaya Bello’s supporters, the argument is compelling: a leader who delivered measurable transformation across infrastructure, healthcare, education, security, and economic reform possesses the requisite experience and vision to effectively represent Kogi East at the Senate.

His tenure, they contend, reflects not only administrative competence but also a capacity to deliver large-scale transformation across sectors.

In this context, the question remains not merely political, but strategic, whether Kogi East stands to gain from the elevation of a leader whose governance record continues to command widespread acknowledgment.

For many stakeholders and indigenes, the answer is increasingly anchored not in rhetoric but in a demonstrable record of governance. Bello’s two-term stewardship of Kogi State from January 2016 to January 2024 is being revisited as a compelling case for his elevation to the red chamber, particularly by those who argue that his leadership capacity transcends district boundaries.

Bello’s administration was defined by what observers describe as an “integrated governance” philosophy, an ambitious, multi-sectoral framework that combined infrastructure expansion, human capital development, fiscal discipline, and institutional reform.

According to Adeiza Abdul, a political scientist based in Abuja, Bello’s emergence as Nigeria’s youngest governor at age 40 symbolised a generational shift in leadership, effectively bridging the divide between entrenched political traditions and a more dynamic, youth-driven governance ethos.

Infrastructure Revolution

Central to Bello’s legacy is a far-reaching infrastructure renewal programme that redefined mobility and economic interaction across the state. Extensive road construction and rehabilitation projects in Lokoja, Anyigba, Kabba, Idah, and Ogugu significantly reduced rural isolation and unlocked commercial opportunities.

A youth leader from Kogi West, Abulhakeem Olawale, noted that these interventions lowered transportation costs and strengthened agricultural value chains, thereby stimulating local markets and enhancing productivity.

Lokoja-based businessman, Kingsley Abraham attested to the practical impact of these projects, emphasising that improved road networks drastically reduced losses associated with damaged goods and facilitated seamless distribution across the state.

Urban renewal initiatives in Lokoja further enhanced the functionality and aesthetic appeal of public infrastructure, fostering a more business-friendly environment. Collectively, these developments contributed to a significant increase in internally generated revenue, reportedly exceeding 100 per cent during Bello’s tenure.

Healthcare Modernisation

In the health sector, Bello’s administration pursued a bold modernisation agenda anchored on accessibility and advanced care. The establishment of the Reference Hospital in Okene stands as a flagship achievement.

An associate professor from Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi West, Taiwo Jimoh, described the facility as a landmark intervention, highlighting its advanced medical technologies and its role in reducing dependence on external healthcare services.

Additional investments in hospitals and medical centres across Eganyi, Gegu-Beki, Kabba, Idah, and Isanlu ensured that quality healthcare services reached underserved communities, decentralising access and improving health outcomes at the grassroots.

Education

Recognising education as the bedrock of sustainable development, Bello prioritised the sector with unprecedented financial commitment. Under the leadership of the Commissioner for Education, Wemi Jones, budgetary allocation approached 30 per cent, surpassing national norms and aligning with global standards.

The administration recruited nearly 4,000 teachers, revitalised school infrastructure, and introduced continuous professional development for educators. Thousands of classrooms were constructed or renovated, while laboratories, hostels, and instructional materials were upgraded.

Jones affirmed that the establishment of Confluence University of Science and Technology, Osara, and Kogi State University, Kabba, was designed to expand tertiary education access and promote research aligned with the state’s development priorities.

Scholarship programmes and grants further deepened inclusivity, contributing to a significant reduction in out-of-school children.

Recognition of these strides came in May 2021, when the Nigeria Union of Journalists honoured Bello with the Role Model Award on Education Development.

Fiscal Discipline and Revenue Expansion

Bello’s tenure also witnessed a recalibration of the state’s fiscal architecture. Through the digitisation of revenue collection, expansion of the tax base, and improved compliance mechanisms, the administration significantly boosted internally generated revenue while reducing dependence on federal allocations.

Stakeholders credited these reforms with enabling the execution of major developmental projects and strengthening fiscal accountability.

Agricultural Transformation and Industrial Growth

Agriculture was repositioned as a cornerstone of economic diversification under Bello’s leadership. Ozigi Michael, who served as spokesperson to the former governor, explained that the administration distributed mechanised farming equipment and inputs to encourage modern agricultural practices.

He further noted that the establishment of agro-processing facilities, such as the Confluence Rice Mill in Ejiba, enhanced value addition, created employment opportunities, and strengthened the agro-industrial ecosystem.

Security Consolidation

Security of lives and property was elevated to a central governance priority. Mohammed Abbass, a stakeholder from Kogi East, emphasised that Bello’s hands-on approach to security brought relief to many communities and significantly improved safety across the state.

The establishment of the Kogi State Vigilante Service, joint security task forces, and strategic collaboration with federal agencies contributed to sustained stability and enhanced investor confidence.

These efforts earned Bello national recognition, including the 2021 Peace Achievers International Award as Governor of the Year on Peace and Security.

Governance Reform/Inclusive Leadership

Bello’s reforms extended into the civil service, where payroll sanitisation, digital literacy programmes, and performance monitoring systems were introduced to enhance efficiency and professionalism.

Aisha Abdulrahman, a resident of Okene Local Government Area, observed that Bello’s administration not only transformed infrastructure and security in Kogi Central but also redefined political inclusion and representation for her people.

His administration also prioritised youth and women empowerment through entrepreneurship programmes, vocational training, and increased participation in governance structures.

A Compelling Case for the Senate

Public affairs analyst, Debo Adebayo noted that Bello’s policies and governance outcomes would continue to resonate within Nigeria’s political space, particularly as discussions around leadership capacity and performance gain prominence.

Similarly, veteran journalist, Joseph Abudu maintained that Bello’s leadership style and achievements have entrenched his influence across Kogi State, positioning him as a formidable contender for national legislative responsibility.

For supporters, the proposition is straightforward: a leader who redefined governance at the state level possesses the experience, vision, and political capital to effectively represent Kogi East at the national stage.

In this framing, the question is no longer whether Bello is qualified, but whether Kogi East can afford to overlook a leader whose record, in the eyes of many, speaks with uncommon clarity.