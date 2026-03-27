Igoche Explores Partnership with ABU to Boost Scholarships for Players

Renowned basketball promoter, Mr. Igoche Mark, is seeking collaboration with Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) to enhance scholarship opportunities for basketball players seeking tertiary education.

Mark, initiator of the Mark D Ball Basketball Championship, paid a courtesy visit to ABU’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Adamu Ahmed, to discuss potential partnerships in supporting basketball development.

During the visit, Mr. Mark emphasised the importance of combining education and sports, highlighting ABU’s exemplary role in offering scholarships to basketball players. “This university has led in terms of offering scholarships to basketball players. I am glad other universities have now started following your footsteps,” he said, citing Nile University in Abuja as an example.

He expressed gratitude for ABU’s efforts in promoting basketball and pledged to continue supporting young players through education. “Education remains the appropriate foundation for anyone because it helps secure the future. We see how we can increase the numbers of basketball players on scholarships in this great institution,” Mr. Mark stated.

Professor Ahmed appreciated Mr. Mark’s consistent efforts in promoting basketball, noting his significant contributions to the sport. “I appreciate you for taking time to support basketball. You are the future, in fact, you are the present. The confusion around basketball is too much and it’s unnecessary; basketball is more than a physical sport, there’s big business of entertainment around it,” he said.

The Vice Chancellor expressed ABU’s willingness to support Mr. Mark’s programmes , citing the need for unity among stakeholders to drive basketball development. “Let’s talk development of basketball. You can always bring your programs here and we will support you because I represent you,” Professor Ahmed assured.

This partnership aims to build on ABU’s existing basketball support programme, by increasing the numbers of basketball players seeking scholarship opportunities, as Igoche Mark seeks to resurrect the dream of Chief Felix Akiga of establishing a basketball academy in ABU.