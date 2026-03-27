Group Rebrands as Yayi Progressives Movement in Ogun

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Omoluabi Movement, a political group in Ogun State, has rebranded as the Yayi Progressives Movement (YPM) ahead of the 2027 general election.

The decision was announced in a statement signed by the Convener, Armstrong ‘Tope Akintunde, and released to journalists in Abeokuta by the movement’s state Media Director, Oluseun Joshua.

The statement noted that the rebranding reflects a natural progression in the group’s political philosophy.

According to Akintunde, the movement is entering a new phase following the successful completion of its previous political agenda.

He explained that members of the newly rebranded group are committed to mobilising support for all candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, from the presidential election to the state House of Assembly races, with particular emphasis on supporting Senator Solomon Adeola (Yayi)’s aspiration for the Ogun State governorship in 2027.

The convener described the Yayi Progressives Movement as a united grassroots initiative comprising artisans, professionals, youth groups, and politically conscious stakeholders, along with an additional 17 groups dedicated to the continued progress and development of Ogun State within the progressive political tradition.

He further stated that the presence of over 30,000 members within the group is another testament to its growing strength, as more groups continue to join the Movement.

“The leadership of the Omoluabi Movement hereby announces its official transition and rebranding into the Yayi Progressives Movement (YPM) in Ogun State.

As one of the leading grassroots political platforms in the state, the Movement considers it important to inform the general public and stakeholders of the rationale behind this strategic evolution,” the statement read.

Akintunde explained that the transition represents a shift from the Dapo Abiodun Continuity Agenda (DACA) to a broader political platform aligned with emerging realities ahead of the 2027 elections.

He noted that before the 2023 general elections, the movement operated under DACA, which was established to support the re-election bid of Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun.

The statement further emphasised that the Yayi Progressives Movement aims to strengthen grassroots participation and promote progressive ideals rooted in inclusivity, civic responsibility, and accountable leadership.

“Through this rebranding, the Yayi Progressives Movement aims to build an inclusive political structure that empowers citizens, promotes integrity, and redefines leadership culture. The Movement’s philosophy is centred on institutional reforms designed to create lasting impact beyond electoral cycles and political tenure,” Akintunde stated.

He added that political development must be anchored on strong ideological conviction and reform-oriented leadership focused on economic growth, industrial expansion, educational advancement, and enhanced civic participation.