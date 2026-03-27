Group Canvasses Support for Bauchi Gov Amid Defection Rumour

Segun Awofadeji reports that a group, The Kaura Force Movement, has been launched to canvass support for Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state, amid reports that he may soon defect from the Peoples Democratic Party to the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Amid insinuations that Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed might defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC), a political pressure group has been launched in the State pledging its unalloyed solidarity, support and loyalty to the Governor.

The new group, ‘The Kaura Force Movement’ which was formally launched at the NUJ Press Centre, Bauchi, vowed that as a new political pressure group to agitate for Mohammed’s elective office in his political journey of 2027, “we will not allow him to walk alone”.

Although, Senator Mohammed has not publicly denied the defection rumours but a political support group has expressed its unwavering determination, commitment and solidarity to the Governor.

While addressing the press, leader of the Group, Mohammed Maiwada Bello, said the Governor’s landmark achievements in the state deserve their support and loyalty.

According to him, “The Kaura Force Movement emerged at a defining moment in our political history, a moment that calls for clarity, unity, and the defense of credible leadership.

“Governor Bala Mohammed is widely recognized as a tested statesman, experienced administrator, and courageous voice for democratic accountability in Nigeria. His leadership philosophy is grounded in performance, fairness, and the belief that governance must deliver tangible improvements in the lives of citizens”.

Bello stressed that, “across Bauchi State today, the evidence of this leadership is clear and visible. Strategic infrastructure projects, strengthened public institutions, economic empowerment programs for youths and women, and deliberate investments in education, healthcare, and social development have transformed the trajectory of the State”.

He added that, “under his administration, Bauchi State has transitioned from years of limited development into a period defined by renewed progress, stability, and growing national recognition.

“One of the most remarkable characteristics of Governor Bala Mohammed’s leadership is his commitment to inclusive governance. In a country where politics sometimes becomes divided along ethnic, religious, or sectional lines, His Excellency has consistently demonstrated that leadership must unite rather than divide”.

The group leader further stated that,”His administration reflects the diversity of Bauchi State and the broader Nigerian Federation, bringing together professionals and technocrats from different ethnic groups and regions to serve based on merit and competence. This governance philosophy reinforces the belief that national cohesion and fairness must always prevail over narrow political interests.”

Acccording to him: “Equally significant is his unwavering commitment to religious harmony and peaceful coexistence. Through consistent engagement with leaders of Islamic, Christian, and traditional faith communities, Governor Bala Mohammed has strengthened the culture of tolerance and unity that defines Bauchi State.

“As a result, Bauchi continues to stand as one of Nigeria’s most politically stable and peaceful states. It is important to emphasize that His Excellency is not a leader who seeks validation through political theatrics or media noise. His focus remains governance, development, and the long-term welfare of the people”.