From boardrooms to bright lights: The Ojugbana Legacy and Rise of Mandy Brown

August Obi

Long before the era of global Afrobeats dominance, before household names like Davido became symbols of how business dynasties could merge seamlessly with entertainment empires, Nigeria had already witnessed a fascinating blueprint in the 1980s. That story begins with the illustrious Ojugbana family—and at its heart, a teenage sensation who would quietly redefine what it meant to be a “pop princess” in Nigeria.

A Princess Steps Into the Spotlight

In 1986, at just 16 years old, Mandy Brown Ojugbana burst onto the Nigerian music scene with a confidence and charisma far beyond her years. Born into prestige as the daughter of Chief F.E. Ojugbana—a respected Asaba nobleman and prominent Lagos businessman—Mandy could have easily remained within the comfort of privilege. Instead, she chose the stage.

Emerging from the famed FAZE-2 Studios in Lagos, she delivered a bold, refreshing reimagining of Taxi Driver, originally by Bobby Benson. The result? A cultural moment.

Her debut album, Breakthrough, didn’t just live up to its name—it shattered expectations. Multi-platinum sales, roaring crowds, and sold-out shows at iconic venues like Tafawa Balewa Square and the Eko Convention Centre cemented her as a national sensation.

If Nigeria ever needed a definition for “pop princess,” Mandy had already written it.

When Legacy Meets Ambition

Mandy’s story is more than just music—it’s about evolution. At a time when family businesses were expected to remain within traditional sectors, the Ojugbana legacy took an unconventional turn. Mandy didn’t abandon her roots; she expanded them.

Her journey reflects an early version of what we now see across Nigeria’s elite families: the blending of commerce, culture and creativity.

Much like today’s entertainment powerhouses, Mandy represented a shift—where influence wasn’t confined to boardrooms but amplified through speakers, stages and screens.

Crossing Borders, Expanding Horizons

In the early 1990s, Mandy relocated to the United Kingdom, where she pursued studies in broadcasting. Her time with Channel 4 offered her a global perspective—one that would later shape her voice both on and off the airwaves.

Returning to Nigeria, she transitioned seamlessly into radio, becoming a familiar and beloved voice on Brila FM and later on Smooth 98.1 FM. As the host of Smooth Breakfast with Mandy, she brought warmth, elegance and a storyteller’s charm to Nigerian mornings.

It was a reinvention—proof that true stars don’t fade; they evolve.

Father and daughter, Chief F.E Ojugbana and Mandy Brown Ojugbana

The Comeback Note

Now, Mandy Brown Ojugbana is returning to where it all began—music.

Her latest single, ‘I’m Coming Home,’ is more than a song; it’s a full-circle moment. Performing across stages, radio, and television, she reconnects with both longtime fans and a new generation discovering her legacy.

Available on all streaming platforms like YouTube and Spotify, her music bridges decades—carrying the soul of the 80s with the polish of today’s soundscape.

New EP and Singles: She is currently releasing a brand new EP titled Reign. Her latest single, “You Catch Me When I Fall,” was scheduled for release on 19 March 2026. In late 2025, she also released the single “I’m Coming Home”.

“Before the ADELEKES’ and DAVIDO,

Before The OTEDOLAS’ and DJ CUPPY

There were the OJUGBANAS’ and MANDY.”

A Legacy Ahead of Its Time

Before it became fashionable for the children of business moguls to dominate entertainment headlines, Mandy Brown Ojugbana was already living that narrative.

She represents a pioneering intersection:

• Heritage and hustle

• Privilege and passion

• Legacy and reinvention

The Ojugbana story reminds us that influence isn’t static—it evolves, adapts and sometimes… sings.

And if Mandy’s journey tells us anything, it’s this: Some stars don’t just shine in their era—they quietly light the way for generations to come.

* Mr. Obi writes from Lagos