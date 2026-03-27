Decentralised Energy Limited Secures $10m to Expand Power Gas Projects

Sunday Okobi

Decentralised Energy Limited (DEL), an energy infrastructure company focused on decentralised power and gas solutions in Nigeria, has secured a $10 million in initial equity funding from strategic investor Anergi Group (Anergi) and N8.5 billion in debt financing to fund the start of operations.

The company stated that the investment provides long-term capital and a solid foundation for growth, as DEL positions itself to deliver decentralised energy solutions in Nigeria.

DEL added that it plans to expand by developing power and gas infrastructure directly and by investing in other bankable projects across the distributed power and gas sector.

Also, Anergi has partnered with Viathan, Nigeria’s leading embedded energy solutions company, to establish DEL as a growth platform.

DEL is also supported by a seasoned investor community within the Viathan Group, which includes Sango Capital Partners, Synergy Capital Partners, Kuramo Capital Partners, PIPP Energy, Vista Holdings, and the Infrastructure Credit Guarantee Company (InfraCredit). Collectively, the company noted that these investors have committed over $100 million to Viathan over the past decade, demonstrating a strong belief in the sector and confidence in the platform’s execution track record.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of Anergi Holdings, Ms. Maria Strateno, “Anergi is pleased to support the launch of Decentralised Energy Limited. The opportunity for decentralised power and gas infrastructure in Nigeria is expanding, supported by stronger industrial demand, reforms in the gas value chain, and improving macroeconomic conditions. “These developments create a solid environment for platforms that can deliver reliable, cost‑efficient energy solutions at scale.

“DEL is well-positioned to contribute meaningfully in this context. The company brings operational experience, a strong asset base, and a leadership team with a proven track record in decentralised energy. We have confidence in their ability to execute effectively and respond to evolving market needs. As Nigeria advances its energy transition and strengthens private‑sector participation, we look forward to working with the team as they implement their strategy and support improved energy reliability for businesses and communities.”

In his remarks, the CEO of Viathan, Mr. Lekan Adeke, noted that Viathan enables lives through the provision of cleaner, more reliable energy solutions, adding: “Our investment in Decentralised Energy Limited (DEL) underscores our commitment to accelerating the deployment of embedded power, private networks, and gas-to-power infrastructure that directly improves productivity and quality of life for businesses and communities.

“The leadership team at DEL consists of the co-founder of Viathan, who serves as DEL’s CEO, and a seasoned executive team with a combined 70 years of experience in designing, building, financing, and operating decentralised energy assets across Nigeria.”

Adeke disclosed further that the company launches with seed assets that include generation, distribution, and virtual pipeline assets.

According to him, “These assets serve a mix of commercial, industrial, and wholesale residential customers. This foundation reflects DEL’s practical experience and positions the company as an active operator from day one.”

Speaking on the launch, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Decentralised Energy, Habeeb Alebiosu, said: “Our vision is to provide cleaner, uninterrupted power as a daily reality throughout Nigeria and West Africa. Despite having abundant energy resources, Nigeria needs to address structural bottlenecks and requires improved infrastructure to deliver reliable energy to the industries and communities that need it. DEL was established to bridge this infrastructure gap. Over the medium to long term, as we focus on channelling capital and talent towards achieving this vision, you can expect that we will be making energy flow everywhere it is needed.”

Anergi Group, an energy platform of the Harith Group, is a strategic energy investor that has funded and developed more than 1,400 MW of power projects across Africa. These include a significant stake in Nigeria’s Azura-Edo Independent Power Project (IPP), the 310 MW Lake Turkana Wind Farm in Kenya, the 360 MW Kelvin Power Plant in South Africa, and the 200 MW Twin City Energy in Ghana.

Alebiosu further stated that as Nigeria advances its gas utilisation and enhances the reliability of industrial power through the Decade of Gas and the Energy Transition Plan, “decentralised infrastructure will become increasingly vital for supporting national growth. By maintaining the energy ecosystem and improving reliability for businesses, DEL helps unlock expansion across sectors such as manufacturing, agro-processing, healthcare, logistics, data centres, and industrial estates. This support leads to increased productivity, reduced reliance on diesel, and long-term cost stability for businesses across the country.

“Armed with fresh capital and a talented management team with a formidable and diversified experience base, DEL aims to build the capabilities and infrastructure foundations needed to drive industrial productivity, attract investment, and enhance Nigeria’s long-term economic resilience.”