Annual Ramadan Tafseer: Sokoto Bars Appeal Funds, Takes Full Responsibility

Governor Ahmad Aliyu of Sokoto State has announced his administration will henceforth take full responsibility for supporting the annual Ramadan Tafseer organised by Izala groups in the state.

The governor gave the assurance while receiving Izala groups from Kaduna and Jos, who paid him separate Sallah homage visits.

Governor Aliyu stated the decision to support the Tafseer from next year was informed by the fact that the promotion of Islamic affairs remains one of the top priorities of his administration.

“I don’t think it is appropriate for us in Sokoto to allow you to continue raising appeal funds every year to conduct the Ramadan Tafseer,” the governor said.

“We will henceforth set up a committee to assess your financial requirements for the conduct of the Tafseer, with a view to possible government intervention,” he added.

The governor commended the Izala groups for their continued dedication to the promotion of Islamic ideals and the propagation of Da’awah across the country and beyond.

He also praised them for the orderly and impactful manner in which this year’s Ramadan Tafseer was conducted, praying to Almighty Allah to reward them abundantly.

“I appeal to our Islamic preachers to focus more on teaching Muslims the basic tenets of Islam so that people will learn how to properly worship their Creator,” he said.

Governor Aliyu further stated the government is ready to support religious bodies to organise or attend seminars and conferences on Islamic affairs, both within and outside the country.

He assured them that his administration would continue to support Islamic activities in the state.

According to the governor, in the current fiscal year, attention will be given to the construction and renovation of Islamiyya schools, as well as the improvement of cemeteries across the state.

Earlier in his remarks, the leader of Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’ah Wa Iqamatus Sunnah (JIBWIS), Jos branch, Sheikh Abubakar Mabera, commended Governor Ahmad Aliyu for his continued support for Islamic affairs in the state, noting that many mosques had been built and renovated.

He added that the support being extended to Imams, Deputy Imams, Mu’azzins, and Islamic preachers across the state would go a long way in enabling them to perform their religious duties effectively.

Imam Mabera also said that Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’ah Wa Iqamatus Sunnah in Jos, apart from Islamic preaching, undertakes medical outreach programmes for the benefit of the Ummah.

Also speaking, the leader of Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’ah Wa Iqamatus Sunnah, Kaduna branch, Sheikh Awwal Romo, praised the governor’s support for Islam and humanity in the state, assuring him of their continued support at all times.

The governor also received the 23 Local Government Secretaries Forum under the leadership of Alhaji Shehu Goronyo.