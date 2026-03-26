Katsina APC Delegate Dies in Road Crash, Ex-Deputy Gov, Others Hospitalised

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

A tragic road accident involving delegates from Sabuwa Local Government Area of Katsina State has claimed one life and left several others injured as they travelled to attend the All Progressives Congress (APC) North-west Zonal Congress in Kaduna State.

The deceased, identified as Dalhat Machika, was among the party delegates en route to the zonal APC congress Wednesday when the crash occurred.

Among those injured are the former Deputy Governor of the state, Hon. Sirajo Umar Damari, and the APC Chairman of Sabuwa Local Government Area.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Katsina State Governor, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, the injured victims are currently receiving treatment at Yusuf Dantsoho Memorial Hospital in Tudun Wada, Kaduna.

The statement further disclosed that Governor Dikko Umaru Radda visited the hospital shortly after the congress to assess the condition of the victims.

During the visit, according to the statement, the governor expressed deep sympathy to the injured and their families, prayed for their quick recovery, and assured them of the government’s full support.

It further disclosed that Governor Radda was accompanied by the Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Hon. Ibrahim Kabir Masari; the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Hon. Abdulkadir Mamman Nasir; as well as other senior government officials.