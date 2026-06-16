Julius Berger Records Strong Growth Ahead 56th AGM

Bennett Oghifo

Julius Berger Nigeria PLC has reported strong financial performance for the 2025 financial year, as the construction giant prepares to hold its 56th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on June 18, 2026 in Abuja.

The company, in its latest annual report, posted significant increases in revenue and profitability, underscoring what it described as a year of efficient project execution and sound financial management.

Revenue rose by 34.1 per cent compared to the ₦566.71 billion recorded in 2024, reflecting increased activity across its core business segments. Profit Before Tax also recorded a notable jump of 38.5 per cent, reaching ₦40.95 billion, up from ₦29.57 billion in the preceding year.

Net profit climbed to ₦30.17 billion, marking one of the company’s strongest performances in recent years, while earnings per share nearly doubled, increasing by 96 per cent to ₦18.69 from ₦9.54 in 2024.

On the back of the improved results, the Board of Directors has proposed a final dividend of ₦4.25 per share, translating to a total payout of ₦6.8 billion to shareholders, subject to approval at the AGM.

Julius Berger attributed the impressive performance to sustained delivery across its four main operational segments; civil engineering, building construction, services, and diversification. During the year, the firm executed several major infrastructure and building projects across the country, further strengthening its position as a leading engineering construction company.

In a strategic move to expand its footprint beyond Nigeria, the company also established a new subsidiary in the Republic of Benin, signalling its entry into the broader West African market. The expansion is expected to open new opportunities and drive future growth.

The company also took steps to streamline its operations and focus on its core business. In September 2025, it approved the leasing of its cashew processing facility in Epe, Lagos State, to a specialist operator. The move is aimed at ensuring continued productivity of the facility while allowing Julius Berger to concentrate resources on its primary engineering and construction activities.

Looking ahead, the company remains optimistic about its growth prospects, given its strong financial position and technical expertise as key drivers for securing new projects both in Nigeria and regionally.

The upcoming AGM is expected to provide shareholders with further insights into the company’s performance and strategic direction, as Julius Berger continues to position itself for sustained growth in Nigeria’s infrastructure sector and beyond.