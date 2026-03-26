  • Thursday, 26th March, 2026

IGP Submits Framework for State Police to Dep Senate President Barau

Nigeria | 6 seconds ago
Chairman of the Nigeria Police Force Committee on State Police, Professor Olu Ogunsakin, presents on behalf of IGP, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, a framework for the establishment of State Police to the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I Jibrin, at the National Assembly, Abuja, on Thursday.

Chairman of the Nigeria Police Force Committee on State Police, Professor Olu Ogunsakin, presents on behalf of IGP, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, a framework for the establishment of State Police to the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I Jibrin, at the National Assembly, Abuja, on Thursday.

The Inspector General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, has submitted a framework for the establishment of State Police to the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, as part of efforts to decentralise policing in the country.

The police boss submitted the framework to Senator Barau, who chairs the Senate Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution, at the senator’s office in the National Assembly on Thursday.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the Deputy President of the Senate on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, said the 75-page framework was submitted on behalf of the IGP by the Chairman of the committee set up by the Nigeria Police Force to examine the modalities for the establishment of State Police in Nigeria, Professor Olu Ogunsakin.

Titled, ” A Comprehensive Framework for the Establishment, Governance and Coordination of Federal and State Police,” the framework chronicles the proposed modus operandi of the State Police.

The IGP said, “The report covers the considered views, professional insights and strategic recommendations of the Force, derived from extensive consultations and a careful assessment of the operational, legal and administrative implications of instituting State Police in Nigeria.

” It is our expectation that the contents of this report will meaningfully contribute to ongoing deliberations and assist in shaping informed, balanced, and pragmatic decisions on this critical aspect of national security architecture.”

He said the report was forwarded to the Chairman and the Committee on the review of the 1999 Constitution, as the Nigeria Police Force’s input on the subject matter.

Responding, the Deputy President of the Senate commended the IGP for his proactiveness on the establishment of the state police in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s agenda to fully secure the country.

He said the Senate Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution, under his chairmanship, will look at the framework, along with all other memos submitted to it, for the review of the country’s grundnorm.

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