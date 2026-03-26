  • Thursday, 26th March, 2026

Capital Importation Increases to $6.44bn in Q4 2025

Nigeria | 5 seconds ago

James Emejo in Abuja

The country’s total capital importation rose by 7.11 per cent to $6.44 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $6.01 billion in Q3, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Thursday.

Year on year, capital importation increased by 26.61 per cent compared to $5.09 billion in Q4 2024.

According to the Nigeria Capital Importation report Q4 2025, released by the statistical agency, portfolio Investment ranked highest with $5.48 billion, accounting for 85.14 per cent of total capital importation during the period.

This was followed by Other Investment with $599.65 million (9.31 per cent) and Foreign Direct Investment with $357.80 million (5.55 per cent).

In terms of distribution by sector, the banking sector recorded the highest inflow with $3.85 billion, representing 59.75 per cent of total capital imported in Q4 2025.

This was followed by the financing sector, valued at $1.94 billion (30.15 per cent), and production/manufacturing sector accounted for $308.93 million (4.79 per cent).

Capital Importation during the reference period originated largely from the United Kingdom with $3.73 billion, representing 57.94 per cent of the total capital imported.

This was followed by the United States with $837.91 million (13 per cent) and the Republic of South Africa with $516.96 million (8.02 per cent).

In addition, Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc received the highest capital importation during the reference period with $2.23 billion (34.58 per cent), followed by Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Ltd with $1.85 billion (28.75 per cent), and CitiBank Nigeria Ltd with $840.72 million (13.05 per cent).

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