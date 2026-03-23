DOAM Foundation Hosts 15th Charity Golf Tourney to Support Healthcare, Education

Funmi Ogundare

The Daniel Ogechi Akujobi Memorial Foundation (DOAMF) has announced plans to hold the 15th edition of its annual Charity Golf tournament on April 18 at the Golf Section of Ikoyi Club 1938, as part of efforts to raise funds for healthcare and education initiatives targeting underserved communities.

The foundation said the annual tournament remains a key fundraising platform to sustain its intervention programmes, which have impacted over 95,000 beneficiaries since inception.

These initiatives include free medical outreaches, scholarships for indigent but academically gifted students up to tertiary level and mentorship programmes in schools.

In addition, the organisation facilitates educational and skill acquisition programmes, equips school libraries and sick bays and donates welfare materials to vulnerable groups.

Media Liaison Officer of the foundation, Bukunmi Osunsina, noted that proceeds from the tournament would be channelled towards expanding the reach of these programmes.

She attributed the foundation’s impact to the sustained support of corporate and individual sponsors, describing them as critical partners who share in the vision of improving lives and supporting those in need.

Osunsina also disclosed that the tournament’s organising committee, comprising a multinational team of corporate golfers, is committed to delivering a high-quality experience for participants while maintaining the event’s tradition of excellence.

She added: “Both golfers and sponsors are expected to enjoy a memorable and engaging outing during the tournament. A qualifying round for the tournament is scheduled to hold on April 4, 2026, at the same venue,” she stated.