Dangote Cement Obajana Graduates 40 In Fish Farming, Entrepreneurship



Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja



Dangote Cement Plc, Obajana, has graduated no fewer than 40 participants from its host communities following a comprehensive training programme in fish farming and entrepreneurship.

This was contained in a press statement made available to journalists by the Corporate Affairs Unit in Lokoja on Sunday.

The ceremony was attended by representatives of the Federal Government, the Kogi State Government, Industrial Training Fund (ITF), as well as traditional rulers and other key stakeholders.

The beneficiaries, mostly women, were drawn from the host communities of Iwaa, Oyo, Obajana and Apata.

This scheme builds on a series of previous community empowerment programmes, including training in poultry production, solar entrepreneurship, and fashion design, among others.

The Plant Director, Azad Nawabuddin, described the skills acquisition programme as a strategic scheme aimed at promoting job creation and driving overall economic development within the host communities.

Nawabuddin said: “In learning the art and business of fish farming, you have embraced a cycle of life that teaches responsibility. You nurture, you wait, you adapt, and in time, you harvest. This mirrors the journey of community development itself: it is not built in a day, but through consistent effort, shared knowledge, and collective commitment.”

According to him, fish farming does not stand alone. It creates ripples by providing food for families, income for households, and opportunities for others.



‘One fishpond can support a network: feed suppliers, transporters, market women, and processors. In this way, what begins as an individual skill becomes a communal asset,” he added.

Also speaking to newsmen on the sideline of the graduation ceremony, he said: “When a community feeds itself, it strengthens not only its economy but its sense of identity and pride.”



Speaking at the event, General Manager and Head of the Social Performance Department at Dangote Cement Plc, Obajana, Ademola Adeyemi, said the event was part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Scheme of the company.

He said: “We don’t Lord ourself on the communities. We jointly agree to carry out this CSR programme. We invest proactively in skills, in people, and in ideas that can uplift communities. Through partnerships like the one we have with the Industrial Training Fund, we ensure that our interventions are not just well-intentioned, but impactful and sustainable.”



Adeyemi said the fish farming skill will reduce dependence on white collar or company job and replaces it with self-sufficiency.

He said: “At Dangote Cement Plc, we remain steadfast in our commitment to being not just a business, but a responsible partner in progress, dedicated to the growth, stability, and prosperity of our host communities.”



Representative of the Technical Adviser on CSR to the Kogi State Governor, Hon. Akinola Oluropo Babatunde, commended the President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, for his support for communities in Kogi State.

Mr. Babatunde urged beneficiaries to make proper use of the opportunity, and impact positively on their communities.

“We are proud of Alhaji Aliko Dangote. We are proud of his managers at Obajana,” he said.



Representative of the Chairman of the Lokoja Local Government, Abubakar Muhammad, said the Council will continue to partner with the company in ensuring the sustainability of the peaceful co-existence between the company and host communities.

Muhammad, who is the Secretary of the Lokoja Local Government Council, said government can only succeed when it collaborates with critical stakeholders like the Dangote Cement Plc.

In his remarks, the Bajana of Obajana, His Royal Highness, Idowu Isenibi, said: “Let this not end here. As you grow, carry others along. Teach your brothers, support your sisters, and build enterprises that will uplift our communities. In unity, we find strength; and in enterprise, we secure our future.



“We assure Dangote Cement Plc and the Industrial Training Fund of our continued support and cooperation. Together, we shall build communities that are peaceful, productive, and prosperous.”

The Elesho of Iwaa, HRH, Abel Alade, said: “Today, my heart is filled with joy. What we are witnessing is not just the graduation of 40 individuals, but the planting of seeds that will grow into prosperity for our people.

“In our tradition, we say that when you teach a man how to provide for himself, you give strength not only to him, but to his entire household, and indeed, to the whole community.”

Mines Environmental Compliance Officer of the Federal Ministry of Solid Minerals Development, Kogi State, Engr. Olaitan Olufemi, commended the company, adding it has performed excellently in Corporate Social Responsibility.”



The Area Manager of the Industrial Training Fund, Lokoja Area Office, Bajeh Thomas, stated the company also provided the graduating participants with starter juvenile and feed to support the launch of their fish farming enterprises.

Mr. Thomas said the ITF will follow-up to ensure that training achieves the desired result.

Speaking on behalf of the graduating students, Mrs. Regina Idowu, described the training as a life changing experience, even as she thanked the company for the opportunity.