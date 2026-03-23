Braimah: Investors Showing Interest in Nigeria Despite Security Concerns  

Nigeria is increasingly positioning itself as an attractive investment destination, despite lingering security concerns, according to the publisher/editor-in-chief of NaijaTimes, Ehi Braimah.

Speaking from London during an interview with Maupe Ogun-Yusuf and and Ayo Makinde on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily last Friday, Braimah highlighted key outcomes from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent state visit to the United Kingdom, noting that the trip extended beyond ceremonial engagements to focus on economic partnerships and investment mobilisation.

He explained that a major highlight of the visit was a high-level investment forum organised by the Central Bank of Nigeria in collaboration with the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, alongside several Nigerian banks and global financial institutions which held at The Peninsula, London, on Tuesday, March 17, 2026

According to him, the forum underscored Nigeria’s shift from economic stabilisation to capital mobilisation, with Yemi Cardoso playing a central role in presenting reforms aimed at boosting investor confidence.

“The main objective was to showcase how Nigeria is becoming an attractive investment destination. The CBN Governor is putting that on the spotlight, and that sends a strong signal that the country is ready to attract more foreign capital,” Braimah said.

He revealed that investor sentiment at the forum was largely positive, dismissing concerns about scepticism among potential investors.

“They were not skeptical at all. They were excited about moving capital into Nigeria. Discussions centred on ongoing reforms such as exchange rate unification and the removal of fuel subsidies, as well as their impact on the broader economy,” he noted.