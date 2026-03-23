Bandits Bomb Bridge, Detonate Explosives in Niger LGA

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Suspected bandits launched a coordinated attack in the early hours of Monday in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State, destroying infrastructure and triggering panic among residents.

The incident, which reportedly occurred around 5:00 a.m., involved the bombing of the Lunma–Babana bridge, a vital link connecting communities in the area. The destruction of the bridge has effectively cut off movement between the affected communities, leaving villagers stranded.

Sources indicated that the attack may have been aimed at disrupting activities at the popular Babana Monday border market, known for attracting traders and buyers due to relatively low-priced goods.

In addition to the bridge explosion, explosives were also reportedly detonated at multiple locations, including between Rsfingiwa and Babana, as well as between Woro and Kaiama, raising concerns about the scale and coordination of the attack.

Although no casualties have been confirmed as of the time of filing this report, residents in the affected areas are said to be gripped by fear and uncertainty.

Chairman of Borgu Local Government Area, Alhaji Mohammed Nasir Abdullahi, confirmed the incident, stating that authorities are still assessing the extent of the damage.

“That is what we are trying to verify. We have sent our men to the area, and I learnt that the bridge has been damaged,” he said.

He further noted that reports of explosions at other locations were also being investigated.

“I learnt that a bomb was detonated between Rasfingiwa and Babana, and another between Woro and Kaiama. Our men have gone to the area. I will get back to you soon,” he added.

As of press time, the police authorities have yet to officially confirm or deny the incident.

More details soon.