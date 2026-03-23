APC is Prepared for National Convention, Adoption of Tinubu, Say Ayade, Dogara, Masari

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

A former Governor of Cross River State, Ben Ayade; former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara and former Governor of Katsina State, Hon. Aminu Masari, have declared that they are ready for the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Convention and the adoption of President Bola Tinubu as the candidate of the party for the 2027 presidential election.

They stated this on Monday in Abuja during the Environment and Sanitation sub committee of the convention headed by Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo, ahead of the convention scheduled to hold on Friday and Saturday.

Speaking, Ayade said as a party, they are repositioning to create a new Nigeria that would show that they are focused on returning to government and with a clear agenda to put people first above every consideration.

He added: “We are particularly happy with the management of the FCT for the cleanliness that we have seen across our patrol route.

“I want to say that we will end this with a callisthenics dance, a dance that shows that we are indeed prepared for the elections come next year.

“Indeed, it is very clear that our president has done so well. And so we are here to celebrate the convention, and of course, an adoption of sort of President Bola Tinubu.”

Also, the Secretary of the committee, Senator Uche Ekunife, declared that the ruling party is not just prepared for the convention, but they are prepared for the 2027 elections.

He noted: “Let Nigerians know that APC is prepared. We are not just prepared for the convention, we are prepared for the 2027 elections, when we are going to return our President, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and our Vice-President, Senator Kashim Shettima.

“We want to let them know that we are not just green, we are ready, we are prepared, we are confident that in 2027, APC is going to win landslide, 90 per cent of all the votes cast in Nigeria. President Tinubu is coming back.”

On his part, Masari, who is also the Chairman of Convention Central Coordination Committee, also reiterated that the ruling party was waiting for 2027 elections.

According to him, “We are ready, you can see that we are ready. And we are waiting for 2027, and our convention, we are ready for it, come Saturday. “

In his submission, Dogara said what they have witnessed was a pointer to what they hoped the convention would achieve.

He noted that the focus would not just be on domestic issues in Nigeria but even the global agenda.

Dogara stated: “We have walked around, we have seen how clean this city is and like the co-chairman has said, kudos to whoever is managing the FCT administration.

“Of course, the emphasis is on Nigerians, I want everybody to know that just as injury has pain, the healing process too carries pain. The reforms being embarked upon will take time and I’m happy that we have President Tinubu; someone who is courageous, someone who is dedicated to the progress of this country. As benefits of these reforms begin to crystallize, Nigerians will see clearly why we should return him back.

“As far as I’m concerned, this convention has offered us the opportunity not only to showcase what the party can do, but to render an account to the teeming populace, ahead of the 2027 election.”