2027: Group Targets 50m Youths for Tinubu’s Reelection 

Alex Enumah in Abuja

A new sociopolitical group, Signature Nigeria 2027, has disclosed plans to enlist no fewer than 50 million Nigerian youths for the reelection of President Bola Tinubu, come 2027.

The group, a dedicated volunteer socio-political organization, anchored its move on the successes President Tinubu has recorded in the last three years of his administration.

Besides, Signature Nigeria 2027 noted that among those seeking to lead the country next year, only Tinubu has and has demonstrated what it takes to make Nigeria great again.

They specifically commended the president for taking bold and courageous decisions which previous leaders in the history of the country had shied away from.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja, the Director General (DG) of Signature Nigeria 2027, Comrade Mayor Enujioku, urged Nigerians, especially the youth “not to be swayed” and “not be carried away by so many activities that are unfolding”.

According to the DG, although Tinubu met a “collapsed country”, he has so far proved that he is the only person with the guts and “boldness to water this dead seed called Nigeria so that it can grow back”.

Enujioku argued further that President Tinubu is no longer looking for money nor power and “not a puppet to anybody”.

“You and I know that If you bring another person, the person will start looking for our money, the person will start looking for power.

“We want this one that has tested power. This one that has all the money to finish the job. And bring us back up there.

“That is the message I am taking to Nigerian young people. Let’s allow this four years so that they can water these dead seeds and allow it to grow again. When you bring somebody else, it will start from the beginning,” the group submitted.

Among the convincing moves the president has taken, according to the group, included the removal of fuel subsidy that has resulted to more fund to carry out general development of the country, especially the grassroots.

Besides, the group claimed that the daring decision has led to the success in the establishment of the first private refinery that has since ensured regular and steady supply of petroleum products to the nooks and crannies of the country despite the ongoing US-Isreal Iran war.

The group also cited the president’s push for state police and resource control which they believe will finally tackle insecurity and bring about even development in the states.

“We believe that state police will immediately eradicate insecurity in our country. It would also reduce corruption among the uniform organizations. The president is the only one with such boldness.

“We are now talking of resource control, Nigeria can only work when you allow people to develop their place, nobody would come from outside and develop your place for you.

“This government is on the right path. The president has the tenacity and boldness to take us through this rough time.

“It can only take a tough president to go through this route and that is what Signature Nigeria is trying to tell Nigerians,” he said.

The DG, a former chairman of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, disclosed that as part of efforts at ensuring victory for Tinubu at the 2027 general election, it would embark on mass sensitization of young people to appeal and wake up their consciousness on the importance for all to support the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“We the young people have gathered to collect signatures of those who understand the vision of One Mandate, One Nation, we are going to collect 50 to 100 million signatures for His Excellency to tell the world that he is going to win free and fair because the Nigerian young people are beginning to understand that he is the right person for president come 2027,” he added.