Wike-led PDP Inaugurates Convention Committee, Appoints Ex-Abia Gov, Ikpeazu, Chairman

*Anyanwu: Party will be at the 2027 ballot

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The court-recognised faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) loyal to the Minister of the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr. Nyesom Wike, yesterday inaugurated its national convention committee with the former Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu as chairman.



Inaugurating the over 500-member convention committee, the Chairman of the party’s National Caretaker Committee, Abdullahi Mohammed, tasked the committee to deliver a transparent convention coming up on Saturday.

According to the chairman of the PDP National Caretaker Committee, ”we gathered not merely to inaugurate a committee, but to set in motion a process that carries the weight of our collective destiny and the promise of renewal. I salute every member of this committee for the confidence reposed in you by the party.



”You have been carefully selected to pilot the affairs that will lead us to an all-inclusive, legally sound, and politically credible National Convention, one that will produce leaders entrusted with guiding our party for the next four years,” he stated.

”Our journey to this point has not been without challenges. For over a year, our party has navigated complex legal and judicial issues. Yet, through resilience, wisdom, and a shared commitment to unity, we have emerged not diminished, but refined.

”Today, the PDP stands once again as a beautiful bride, radiant with renewed political prospects and ready to reclaim its rightful place in the national space,” he stated.



He said that the recent judgment of the Court of Appeal, widely regarded as a “no victor, no vanquished” verdict, offered the PDP a philosophical anchor.

He said that judgement reminded the PDP members that true triumph lies not in individual victories, but in collective survival and institutional continuity, adding ‘’It calls us to rise above divisions and embrace reconciliation as a higher virtue.”



He said, ”we reaffirm our openness to broader engagement. We extend a hand of fellowship to all, firmly believing that genuine reconciliation will deepen unity, strengthen solidarity, and reposition our party for greater national service. In this regard, we salute all agents of peace within our ranks and commend the commitment and sacrifices of our leaders, particularly our National Leader, His Excellency, Minister Nyesom Wike, whose steadfastness has contributed meaningfully to this moment.

”We also warmly welcome our brothers and sisters who have returned to the family fold. The PDP remains a broad and accommodating platform, ever willing to reconcile and rebuild.



”To the members of this committee, the responsibility before you is both administrative and historic. You are entrusted with the duty of planning and delivering a National Convention scheduled for the 29th and 30th of March 2026 that will stand firmly on the pillars of legality, legitimacy, and inclusiveness. I urge you to discharge your responsibilities with diligence, impartiality, and a deep sense of duty to the party and the nation.



”Let us be guided by a simple yet profound truth. Yesterday is beyond our correction, but today is within our control, and tomorrow is ours to determine. Let us learn from yesterday’s lessons, act with wisdom today, and together shape a glorious future for our party and our country.



”On behalf of the National Caretaker Working Committee (NCWC), I hereby formally inaugurate the Peoples Democratic Party, 2026 National Convention Planning and Organising Committee,” he added.

The occasion was attended by former National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba; the former National Organising Secretary, Bature Umar, and former national secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu.

Commenting, the National Secretary of the caretaker committee, Anyanwu said that the PDP will be at the ballot and that nobody will stop it from participating in the 2027 general election.