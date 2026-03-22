SULLIED POLITICS AND INTENTIONAL LEADERSHIP

Politics is not a dirty game, no matter how loudly cynicism repeats it. What has become dirty is the way politics is practised in many parts of Africa. When politics is stripped of conscience, polluted by greed, and reduced to a contest for wealth and influence, it loses its dignity. Yet politics remains the most powerful platform through which human lives can be protected, shaped, and transformed. History offers undeniable proof. Societies did not move forward because of wealth alone; they moved forward because individuals in positions of authority chose service over selfishness. When we think of leaders who shaped humanity, we remember people like Nelson Mandela, Abraham Lincoln, and Kwame Nkrumah. Their names endured not because they held power, but because they used power to defend the dignity of ordinary people. Leadership became meaningful only when it was translated into service.

That is why politics should never be dismissed as a dirty game. It is, in fact, the most fervent platform to influence lives, touch lives, and change destinies. A wise or wealthy man without access to leadership may understand the problems of his country, but without influence, his wisdom may never reach the suffering masses. The men and women who left lasting legacies in history were often those who occupied public office and accepted the responsibility of shaping the lives of others. Today, however, Nigeria appears to have separated politics from leadership. Politics is often used to dominate, secure resources, and accumulate wealth, while leadership—the moral responsibility to improve the lives of citizens—continues to decline. After the 2023 general elections, the removal of fuel subsidy, the floating of the naira, rising rents, insecurity, farmer–herder conflicts, inflation, and the soaring cost of food have deepened poverty and unemployment. When the people cried out, “Let the poor breathe,” what they expected was empathy. What they needed was leadership that listens before it defends itself.

Every public office carries a moral calling. Politicians, civil servants, public servants, ministers, commissioners, rectors, chancellors, principals, pastors, priests, and CEOs are all entrusted with one fundamental duty: to serve humanity. Authority is not meant to intimidate subordinates or silence critics. It is meant to uplift the weak, protect the vulnerable, and restore hope to those who feel forgotten. History has always judged leaders not by how long they stayed in office but by how deeply they touched the lives of others. Even in ancient times, leaders who ruled without compassion were eventually remembered with shame, while those who served humanity were remembered with honour. Leadership is therefore not about status; it is about responsibility. It is not about privilege; it is about sacrifice.

Going on vacations or taking time to rest is not wrong for anyone in public office. What matters is the timing and the sense of duty behind every decision. A nation that is suffering needs leaders who understand urgency. A hungry population cannot wait for comfort; a struggling generation cannot wait for indifference. Leadership demands discipline, vigilance, and a willingness to place public welfare above personal convenience.

Every opportunity in political office carries one central purpose: to help mankind. Every elevation in status—social or economic—should translate into better living conditions for the public. Power that does not serve the people becomes empty. Authority that does not protect the weak becomes dangerous. And leadership that does not produce good works becomes meaningless. This is therefore a call not only to politicians but to everyone in positions of influence. Choose to do what is right. Choose the better part of action. Indecision is itself a decision, and history has never been kind to those who remained silent while injustice continued. If leadership in Nigeria refuses to change, time itself will force that change. History always corrects leaders who refuse to correct themselves.

The future of any nation depends not on policies alone but on the discipline of those who lead it. True leadership must command a conscientious, willing, obedient, and loyal followership—not through fear, but through integrity. When leaders become disciplined, the people become hopeful. When leaders become sincere, the nation becomes stable. Politics is not dirty. Leadership has simply forgotten its purpose. The moment leaders rediscover that their primary assignment is service to humanity, politics will once again become a platform for hope rather than a symbol of disappointment.

Obiotika Wilfred Toochukwu

Living Grace Restoration Assembly Inc.,

Nkono-Ekwulobia, Anambra State