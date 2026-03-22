Shettima to Welcome Zamfara Gov into APC on Tuesday

The Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has concluded arrangements to receive Vice President Kashim Shettima, who will formally welcome Governor Dauda Lawal into the party on Tuesday.



The announcement was made yesterday by the state APC Chairman, Tukur Danfulani Maikatako, during a meeting with party stakeholders in Gusau, the state capital.

Maikatako expressed the party’s pleasure over Governor Lawal’s recent defection to the APC, saying the vice president, alongside the national leadership of the party, would visit the state for the occasion.

He said, “We all know that Zamfara has long been one of the APC’s stronghold states, where the defected Governor was once a bona fide member.



“Now that he has decided to return home, having been satisfied that the APC remains his second choice after the one he left for obvious reasons.



“As Chairman of the APC, I urge all our esteemed members across the 147 wards of the 14 local government areas in the state to come out en masse to honour the presidential visit, which is meant to strengthen and boost the popularity of the APC ahead of the 2027 general elections.



“I also call on you to forget factionalism in the party and remain united. We are all politically one family that has many things in common, especially in our goal of making Zamfara and Nigeria great again.”

In his remarks, former state APC Chairman, Lawal M. Liman, appealed to party members across the state to carry the message to their respective wards and local government areas, emphasising that the APC is one family working toward common goals for the success of the party.