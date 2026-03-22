Best Books of  2025

Every serious reading culture needs moments of stocktaking. It needs occasions when we pause, look at the books that shaped conversation, stirred thought, sharpened public debate, or gave readers unforgettable stories, and say: these deserve to travel further. In Nigeria, that task matters even more. To spotlight local authors is not merely to celebrate national talent; it is to affirm that Nigerian writers are documenting our anxieties, ambitions, contradictions, memories, and possibilities with depth and originality, fostering a sense of pride and cultural identity among Nigerian readers.

That is why a list like this matters. It promotes Nigerian literature in a market often crowded by imported titles. It encourages reading by showing that local books can be urgent, stylish, accessible, and globally relevant. And it gives deserved attention to writers whose works have earned strong public interest, critical attention, or major recognition. This selection takes a broad view of 2025’s literary conversation: some of these books were newly released that year, while others became especially prominent through major reviews, awards, or wider cultural impact. Supporting these works can inspire a thriving Nigerian literary scene.

Non-Fiction

Leading in a Storm by Dakuku Peterside

Few books felt more timely in 2025 than Leading in a Storm. Released in October 2025, the book presents leadership not as a slogan or charisma, but as disciplined action under pressure. Peterside frames crisis leadership around eight practical competencies, including contextual intelligence, calm confidence, sense-making, strategic decision-making, communication, and adaptive resilience. Drawing from research, public-sector experience, and real-world cases, the book argues that crises do not suspend leadership; they reveal its quality. It is written as a guide for people who must make decisions in unstable conditions and when certainty is scarce. This focus on leadership themes invites readers to reflect on Nigeria’s ongoing challenges and the importance of resilience and integrity. What makes it a must-read is its unusual practicality. At a time when leadership books often drift into cliché.

Leadership Sense: A Practical Guide to Transformational Impact by James Popoola

James Popoola’s Leadership Sense, publicly presented in Lagos on December 13, 2025, is especially relevant for Nigerian emerging leaders, professionals, and changemakers seeking practical guidance. Its distinction lies in its democratic view of leadership. In a society where leadership is often treated as the privilege of officeholders, Leadership Sense insists that initiative, responsibility, and influence can begin long before formal promotion.

SCARS: Nigeria’s Journey and the Boko Haram Conundrum by General Lucky E. O. Irabor

SCARS is one of the year’s most important books on conflict, security, and national memory. In book descriptions and reviews, General Irabor presents it as a first-hand account of the Boko Haram crisis and its effects on the Nigerian state. Reviewers note that the book’s 14 chapters are divided into three parts and that it is less a triumphalist military memoir than a reflective examination of insurgency, sacrifice, command, and national trauma. It seeks to chronicle not only strategy and operations, but also the emotional and social weight of prolonged conflict. What makes it essential is its public value in Nigeria’s security discourse, offering an insider’s perspective that encourages deeper reflection on national trauma and accountability.

Making It Big: Lessons from a Life in Business by Femi Otedola

Part memoir and part business guide, Making It Big traces Femi Otedola’s journey through ambition, expansion, loss, recovery, and philanthropy. Book descriptions and reviews emphasise that it is not merely a celebration of wealth, but a narrative of setbacks, reinvention, and the discipline required to rebuild after major reversals. Otedola presents the book as a testament to mindset, endurance, and the possibility of defying difficult odds, while commentators have highlighted its lessons in integrity, resilience, and long-term thinking. Its must-read quality comes from its relevance to Nigeria’s entrepreneurial imagination.

Fiction

Cursed Daughters by Oyinkan Braithwaite

Oyinkan Braithwaite’s Cursed Daughters is a dark, atmospheric novel about inheritance, grief, superstition, and the emotional weight carried through generations—the story centres on the Falodun family and a curse that seems to doom its women in love. Major summaries open with a haunting scene: Monife Falodun dies, and soon after, a child is born who is believed to be her reincarnation. Through multiple perspectives, the novel explores love, loss, faith, family expectations, and the psychological force of stories people inherit about themselves. What makes it essential is Braithwaite’s control of mood and theme. She takes a supernatural premise and turns it into a rich meditation on patriarchy, trauma, and the stories families use to explain suffering.

Sànyà by Oyin Olugbile

Though first published earlier, Sànyà became one of the defining Nigerian fiction titles of 2025 when it won the Nigeria Prize for Literature on October 10, 2025. The novel follows a young girl marked as different from birth, whose extraordinary powers tie her to a destiny she must resist even at great personal cost. Both the publisher’s description and the prize citation emphasise its mythic energy, its reimagining of Yoruba mythology, and especially its bold reworking of Sango through a female figure. Its importance in 2025 is obvious: this was the year the book moved from admired work to nationally consecrated literature.

Necessary Fiction by Eloghosa Osunde

Eloghosa Osunde’s Necessary Fiction, published on July 22, 2025, is an expansive, polyphonic novel about queer life, chosen family, survival, and self-making in contemporary Nigeria. The book follows more than two dozen characters as they navigate Lagos’s creative, emotional, and social worlds while wrestling with desire, fear, belonging, and freedom. Official descriptions and reviews consistently highlight its cross-generational scope and its probing questions about who gets to define family, legitimacy, and home. What makes it indispensable is its imaginative courage. Few Nigerian novels in recent memory have attempted this kind of breadth while centring lives and emotional realities that are often pushed to the margins of public discourse.

Under the Rain by Ayo Deforge

Released on December 1, 2025, Under the Rain is described as a romantic suspense novel about enduring love, painful compromise, and second chances. It follows Bolaji and Shola, whose youthful bond is complicated by the revelation that both carry the sickle cell trait. Years later, after separation, migration, marriage, and emotional detours, their lives intersect again, forcing both characters to confront the choices that shaped them. Reviews have also noted that the novel goes beyond romance into questions of regret, duty, repression, and the burdens of adulthood. Its power lies in emotional maturity. Under the Rain takes love seriously, not as fantasy, but as something entangled with health, family, timing, religion, social expectation, and loss.