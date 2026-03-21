Women Affairs Ministry Condemns Sexual Violence In Ozoro, Demands Swift Justice

Jonathan Eze

The Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development has strongly condemned reported cases of sexual assault and harassment of women during a local festival in Ozoro, Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State.

In a statement on Friday, the Ministry described the incidents as disturbing, unacceptable, and a gross violation of human dignity and the law.

The Ministry emphasized that no cultural or traditional practice can justify sexual violence, noting that Nigeria’s laws, including the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act, clearly criminalize such acts.

It stressed that all allegations must be thoroughly investigated and perpetrators brought to justice.

Reaffirming the Federal Government’s commitment under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, the Ministry stated that the protection, dignity, and safety of women and girls remain a top priority, and no victim should be silenced or denied justice.

The Ministry commended the Delta State Police Command, led by Commissioner of Police CP Aina Adesola, for its prompt response, and called for a transparent and expedited investigation to ensure accountability.

It also pledged to work closely with the Delta State Ministry of Women Affairs to provide immediate support for victims, including medical care, psychosocial services, and legal assistance.

Furthermore, the Ministry announced plans to engage traditional rulers, community leaders, and other stakeholders to address harmful cultural practices and reinforce values that promote respect, safety, and social cohesion.

The public is urged to cooperate fully with law enforcement authorities to ensure justice is served and to help prevent future occurrences.