Troops Apprehend 20 Suspected Drug Peddlers in Yenagoa, Defuse Six IEDs in South-east

Linus Aleke in Abuja

Troops of Operation Delta Safe, working in collaboration with operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), have arrested 20 suspected drug peddlers and recovered illicit substances during coordinated operations in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

The arrests formed part of a series of intelligence-led operations targeting criminal networks across the South-south region.

In a related development, troops uncovered an illegal oil bunkering site in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State, where tankers, barges, and large quantities of suspected illegally refined petroleum products were recovered.

Further operations across the region yielded additional successes. Follow-up anti-drug raids conducted on 17 March 2026 in Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa states led to the arrest of more suspects and the seizure of significant quantities of hard drugs.

In Rivers State, troops dismantled an illegal refining site in Tai LGA, confiscating about 1,500 litres of refined petroleum products.

Similarly, troops in conjunction with Tantita operatives intercepted a vehicle in Ughelli North LGA of Delta State conveying 22 jerrycans containing approximately 660 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO).

Two suspects were arrested and taken into custody.

According to the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Michael Onoja, troops have continued to intensify coordinated efforts to disrupt criminal activities, protect critical national infrastructure, and deny economic saboteurs freedom of action.

He added that joint operations also led to the arrest of suspected kidnappers in Bayelsa State, while another suspect was apprehended in Delta State with a locally made pistol and ammunition.

In Cross River State, troops intercepted two suspected ammunition couriers in Obubra LGA, recovering arms and explosive-making materials during subsequent search operations.

Meanwhile, in the South-east, troops of Operation Udo Ka recorded further gains in ongoing counter-terrorism operations.

In Imo State, security forces repelled an attack on their position at Orsu-Ihiteukwa, recovering ammunition and other items.

Explosive Ordnance Disposal teams also discovered and safely defused six Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) along key routes.

In a follow-up operation, troops neutralised two suspected IED specialists attempting to plant explosives, while additional devices and related materials were recovered.

The military reiterated its commitment to sustaining operations aimed at restoring peace and stability across affected regions.