Sons of Former Super Eagles Players Among 13 Nigeria-eligible Players in England Squads

The English Football Association has announced the Young Lions’ squads for this month’s international fixtures, with 13 Nigeria-eligible players receiving call-ups.

Arsenal loanee, Ethan Nwaneri and Chelsea-owned winger, Tyrique George have been included in England’s U21 squad for their European Championship qualifiers against Andorra and Moldova.

The Marseille forward has attracted the attention of Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle, who monitored his performance during a Coupe de France encounter against Rennes after the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Seven players of Nigerian descent have been named in Neil Ryan’s England U20 squad for the friendly against Italy at the Riano Athletic Centre, Rome.

They are former Flying Eagles invitee, Olabade Aluko, Somto Boniface, Super Eagles hopeful Jayden Meghoma, Joshua Ajala, Jamaldeen Jimoh, Isiah Dada-Mascoll and Callum Olusesi.

At U19 level, Arsenal’s tri-national goalkeeper Khari Ranson and Liverpool wonderkid Rio Ngumoha have been named in the squad for the elite round of the European U19 Championship qualifiers.

The Young Lions will take on Serbia and Poland at the Campo da Pista Atletismo Gemos Crastro on March 25 and March 28 respectively, before facing Portugal at Estadio Amelia Morais on March 31.

Landon Emenalo and Wesley Okoduwa are set to add to their international caps at youth level for England, with the two defenders called up for the 2027 European U19 Championship first qualifying round matches against Bulgaria, Spain and Croatia.

Landon is the son of Super Eagles’ 1994 World Cup star Michael Emenalo, while Wesley is the son of retired Nigeria international forward Emmanuel Okoduwa, who made a splash at the 2003 African Games.